Red Eyes in the Night Sky

I recently found the following account:
I believe I had a Mothman encounter in August of 2005. I was 19. I visited Point Pleasant with my friend and fiance. We were just dumb kids being dumb kids, thought it would be fun to go find "The Mothman." We didn't even plan the trip out very much. We borrowed this old tent that belonged to my fiance's father and I swear to God hadn't been opened since the 70s. When we made it into town, it was already dark. We stopped at a police station and they were friendly enough, told us where we could camp.
We went down all these creepy back roads and it seemed so dark and isolated. We were having a good time, pretending to scare the sh*t out of each other, as kids do. We were driving down one back road just surrounded by woods. It was completely dark other than the headlights. And we all three saw two enormous red eyes in the sky. I know how it sounds. But it honest to God happened, and we all about p*ssed ourselves because of how high off the ground they were. We all three screamed like little girls and my fiance floored it.
After the initial shock and just feeling shaky and unnerved, my fiance recovered and wanted to set up camp. My friend and I thought he was an idiot and we refused to sleep anywhere near those woods. We ended up sleeping in the car in a hospital parking lot once we were back to civilization. We later found out the directions to the camping spot we got was in/around the TNT area. We had no prior information about this. We barely planned at all.
We had breakfast at Biscuit World the next morning and for whatever reason chose not to share our encounter with anyone. I guess we thought no one would believe us if we did. We left a day early since we didn't want to try sleeping in the car in August again.
When we got home, Hurricane Katrina had made it's way toward the gulf coast. It was all over the news. (We had listened to mix CDs the whole trip and hadn't even been aware of anything going on.) It just struck me, because a Mothman sighting is said to be an omen of tragedy and misfortune.
It's still this crazy story I tell people, and they laugh, but what happened stays with me. Be careful what you go looking for, kids. You just might find it. OM
**********
Facebook event announcement: Albert S. Rosales - Humanoid / UFO Researcher and Author - Arcane Radio
**********
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'
If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
From Urban Legends to Forteana
New ‘Scary Known Unknown’ Asteroid Could Be One of Many
Yellowstone volcano: How scientists ‘intensely monitor’ rising column of HOT MAGMA
Ghost Cars, Alien Cars, and Other Vehicular High Strangeness
Black Leopard Photographed in Africa for the First Time in Over a Century
**********
The Premonition Code: The Science of Precognition, How Sensing the Future Can Change Your Life
Genesis of the Grail Kings: The Explosive Story of Genetic Cloning and the Ancient Bloodline of Jesus
When Bad Things Happen to Good People
My Friend From Beyond Earth: The Wisdom of Valiant Thor
UPDATED WEEKLY: Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - iHeart Radio
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved