Police Officer Suddenly Appears With UFO!

Wes in St. Helens, Oregon called to tell of a weird experience he had:
"I just wanted to tell you something that happened to us back in 1978. I was living in Massachusetts at the time and my brother and I went out after supper to smoke a doobie. And we were driving around in the little van and out of the white window I could see a UFO that was kind of low. It wasn't a typical looking flying saucer. It kind of looked like it had wings that were arched. It was all lit up underneath and it looked like there was some kind of a boom, like maybe they were working on it or something. I said, 'Hey, hey, man, pull over. There's a UFO over there!' I said, 'Turn here, turn around. We'll get a good look at it!' We went around the corner onto a road that went straight across old marsh where there was no obstructions. We parked.
It was dark where I had seen the UFO. Then a policeman walked up to the window and said, 'What are you guys doing, looking at the moon?' By the way, there was no moon that night. Then he said something, a poem about the moon. I don't know where that came from. And then he walked away. And then I looked out the back window of the van and there was no police car back there. No cop. He was just gone! (Clyde asks what he thinks was going on) I think it was an alien checking to see if we'd seen anything. My brother actually never did see it.”
Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis - September 4, 2013
Beyond Creepy
**********
WTF!?
Bizarre video...what is it?
Stumbled across this today...any ideas what this may be? Lon
**********
**********
**********
