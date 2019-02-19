Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Police Officer Suddenly Appears With UFO!


Wes in St. Helens, Oregon called to tell of a weird experience he had:

"I just wanted to tell you something that happened to us back in 1978. I was living in Massachusetts at the time and my brother and I went out after supper to smoke a doobie. And we were driving around in the little van and out of the white window I could see a UFO that was kind of low. It wasn't a typical looking flying saucer. It kind of looked like it had wings that were arched. It was all lit up underneath and it looked like there was some kind of a boom, like maybe they were working on it or something. I said, 'Hey, hey, man, pull over. There's a UFO over there!' I said, 'Turn here, turn around. We'll get a good look at it!' We went around the corner onto a road that went straight across old marsh where there was no obstructions. We parked.

It was dark where I had seen the UFO. Then a policeman walked up to the window and said, 'What are you guys doing, looking at the moon?' By the way, there was no moon that night. Then he said something, a poem about the moon. I don't know where that came from. And then he walked away. And then I looked out the back window of the van and there was no police car back there. No cop. He was just gone! (Clyde asks what he thinks was going on) I think it was an alien checking to see if we'd seen anything. My brother actually never did see it.”

Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis - September 4, 2013

Bizarre video...what is it?

Stumbled across this today...any ideas what this may be? Lon

Arcane Radio is LIVE on the Paranormal King Radio Network

Facebook event announcement: Dave Spinks - 'West Virginia Bigfoot' - Arcane Radio

Join me as I welcome paranormal researcher, investigator and author Dave Spinks to Arcane Radio. Dave has been researching and investigating the paranormal since 1986. He retired from a 20+-year career in U.S. Military and Federal Law Enforcement in 2011. Since that time, he has conducted several hundred investigations including; hauntings, reports of strange creatures, as well as UFO encounters. His latest book is 'West Virginia Bigfoot' and his website can be found at davespinksparanormalinvestigator.com. Dave is also the co-founder of the Society of the Supernatural with his colleague researcher David Weatherly. This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, February 22nd at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

Listen to our podcast at Arcane Radio on Podbean or on my YouTube channel. You can also listen to the podcast at Arcane Radio on Stitcher - iOS, Android and the Webplayer. Please consider becoming an Arcane Radio patron. Thanks...Lon

