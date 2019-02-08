Multiple Bigfoot Sightings in Same Area - Union County, Georgia

The following report was submitted to me by Georgia investigator Dan Maslak:
Lon,
Better take a look at this. There’s definitely something going on here – 2 sightings in the same area in 1 week. These 2 sightings occurred within a 15 minute walk of the Appalachian Trail at iconic Blood Mountain, specifically Neels Gap. I have hiked and continue to hike there quite often.
Jan. 24, 2019
Bigfoot road crossing reported south of Blairsville (Union Co., Ga) last Friday. A very nice retired couple called yesterday to report they clearly observed a brown Sasquatch lumber across Hwy 129 (almost to 180) on their way home from Gainesville at 12:30am. The husband said it was only 50’ ahead of them, and they both saw it in their headlights. They got a very clear look at it as it stepped across Hwy, glanced back at them, before stepping down the embankment. They were non-believers before, but were “freaked out” when they saw one for themselves...thank you for the report.
1st sighting location
2nd sighting location
Feb. 1, 2019
There’s been a second sighting south of Blairsville, Ga. (only a short distance from the first). A woman contacted us to tell of her DAYLIGHT sighting at 11:45am, three days after the first one on 129. She was heading north on 129 from Gainesville and was south of Vogel State Park. She said it was only 50 feet from her car and she got a very good look at it. It was walking on two legs up a very steep (too steep for her to walk up) hillside to her right. Height was 7 ft or more, color dark brown, very bulky with a slightly pointed head. Its arms were much longer than a mans and even though it was walking up a very steep embankment it was taking very long strides. She said it reminded her of the Patterson\Gimlin figure as it walked. Though she said it had to know she was right there, it never turned to look at her.
