Mr. Peanut and UFO Debris

“For me it's not about finding someone to tell all of the story, I've made not much of an attempt to do so really. It was the first story that seemed to be close to mine and my twins experiences in all of our lives. When I was younger I spent a lot of my time in life trying to figure it all out in my head (everyday really). Because when you are younger you want to fit in as a quote on quote “Normal person”. You don't wake up everyday and go to school and just say to your friends “Hey Billy, what you do this weekend? Oh me, oh, not much, just had some aliens come hang out for a bit this weekend. LOL!” I can joke now but back then it was hard very hard to deal with! I have let a tight network of people know what happened to me in my life other than that my lips don't speak much on the subject. I struggled in school for a long time because of it; sports and in life. Concentration was very hard for me because my brain was always scattered on are 'they' coming back tonight!



When I got to my 20s I learned over time that I'm not going to live my life in fear or let the disclaimers think they know. I know what really exists in this world. I know the truth. From that moment on I have become a very popular person. I am well liked and have a very good name in my community. Do I talk about this to many others? No. But I will if someone really was serious about knowing the truth! I have a son now. I worry more about him now then myself because I don't know if this is a generational thing! My mother would have the 'Planters Peanut Man' from the picture on the peanut jar take her away at night when she was in her youth. She'd nicknamed it 'Mr Tickle Toes' because he would tickle her toes before he took her. I've also heard some crazy things happen on my father's side involving my grandfather so I just don't know (which was actually published in a book in the 80s). I never met my grandfather he died before I was born to ask him the truth on the whole event.



The story is a UFO crashed on my grandfather's farm in the 60s. I never heard what happened to the bodies but I know he never reported it. He took pieces of the ship we had a 4 x 6 piece of this ship in our family home in the loft upstairs where it stayed for years until my parents divorced. From there I have no clue where it went. I don't have a great relationship with my father to ask of what happened to it! I can't remember because I was young how me and my twin found out about the story but as soon as we did my parents made sure they shut the story down as it was fake. But you don't keep a piece of burnt up blob of whatever it was in your house for 12 years taking up space when it's fake.



It wasn't talked about again until a UFO investigator published a book in the 80s. When my mom read the book by chance and was surprised the story leaked (some family member, one of my dad's brothers must have leaked it). My mom for some reason jumped on the phone to call the publishing company to get a hold of the author to tell them it was 'fake' but once again you don't have a burnt up piece of what I describe as a blob in your house for 12 years if it's fake. I'll never truly know what happened on that farm because my grandfather is dead but something happened on that farm, that is fact. My mom has been weird about it. All she tells us is bits and pieces of stuff but never a full story on anything. She doesn't like to talk about any of it but once in a while she will say somethings like the story of 'Mr Tickle Toes'. I think she leaked it to my brother and me because she knew what we told her about our experiences and she couldn't deny that something was going on. She told us like it was a normal thing. She said it in a manner like it happens to everyone “when I was a kid Mr tickles toes would come for me” like no big deal so stop talking about it.



Anyways this is some of my story. It's confusing I know but this is what I've had to deal with never getting straight answers of any of it and I find myself asking more questions to myself and never getting answers. If you do know of someone that is a legit UFO investigator please feel free to send them my way. If you yourself have any questions feel free to ask and thanks for the response.” - Holloweyes NHL

Join me as I welcome paranormal investigator, blogger and author Sharon Day to Arcane Radio. Sharon is the blogger at the popular 'Ghost Hunting Theories' and the author of several books including “Ghost of a Chance! (A SEEK Team Investigation),” “Zombie Housewives of the Apocalypse,” “Paranormal Geeks,” “Adult Halloween: Taking Back the Season!” “Growing Up With Ghosts,” and “Vacationing With Ghosts.” Sharon grew up in an actively haunted home that was a Civil War Hospital for both the North and South during the war. That experience fueled her passion for all things unexplained, as well as a keen skill for psychometry (psychically reading objects). She is well known for her humor and her outside-the-box questioning of the popularly accepted and rarely questioned beliefs in the paranormal realm. Her driving forces are to help demystify the unexplained, to turn magical thinking into scientific thinking, to help clients to reframe their experiences in actively haunted homes, and to make everyone question the old ways and seek theories and concepts that replace fear with wonder. Her focuses of research include ghosts, Bigfoot and ancient giants. Sharon's career includes oil and gas industry equipment and rig brokerage. She is also co-chair of a film industry group in Arizona, an actress, producer and screenwriter. Her blog can be found at www.ghosthuntingtheories.com - This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, March 1st at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

**********I live in the Central Valley in Visalia, Ca and this took place in 2015 my senior year of high school. It was the weekend with only me and my mom where home, she was making breakfast in the kitchen I was sitting at the table on my phone. Looking out the window I see a crow flying and thinking nothing of it when the crow stops mid flight almost like you press the pause button, I can see the wing flapping then just stop. After a couple of seconds less then a minute it’s like time hit the play button and the crow continues to fly almost falling but was able to keep flying. I lived on a cul de sac the the crow was opposite of my house I would guess in the backyard of the house facing mine so 20-30 yards at the max. Both of you talked about small odd occurrences in the time slip episode and something about that crow I never forgot. - Reese V**************************************************