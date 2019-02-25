Large Winged Biped Encountered in Woodstock, Illinois

I received a series of emails from the wife of the eyewitness 'TM'. I was able to talk to TM by telephone on 2/24/19:
Hello - My husband was returning home last night (Feb. 22nd - approx. 8 p.m.) from a trip to Walgreens. While driving home, he saw something 8 - 9 feet tall coming across the road from the DuField Pond entrance on Country Club Road in Woodstock, Illinois. He said it was approximately 1/3 the width of the road, 8 - 9’ tall, and part of it looked leathery - but he wouldn’t call it leather exactly.
He is interested in speaking to you about it, but this afternoon he didn’t seem ready to talk to you. I’ve asked him if he could sketch what he saw before he forgets. He indicated he’s NOT going to forget this.
Just wanted to give you a heads up, and wondered if you have received any other reports in the Woodstock, IL vicinity.
I subsequently received the following email after I made my inquiry:
Hi Lon - He said he will call you tomorrow if that’s okay. I was home when this happened, so didn’t see anything. All I know is I believe my husband. I did go out to DuField this morning because we’ve had snow/ice/slush to see if I could see any traces of whatever this was. There were a lot of tracks/prints near the entrance - mostly boot prints, but some did not look like boots. However. It was hard to tell. I took photos/videos of the area.
I then talked to TM, who stated that he was driving on Country Club Rd. near the entrance to the Dufield Pond Conservation Area in Woodstock, IL. Suddenly, a large biped ran out onto the road approximately 30 ft. ahead of him and quickly crossed to the opposite side. He said that he thought that it may have been a Bigfoot initially, but then noticed that it had a large set of membrane wings attached to the back, extending over the top of its head. He described the shape of the wings as that of a gargoyle. The body was 8-9 ft. in height and covered in dark fur. The arms and legs were well defined. He didn't notice any facial features. TM got an excellent look at the creature since his headlights illuminated it and the light from the conservation area backlit it as well.
He also stated that he had felt like it was a warning or harbinger of some kind. He did mention 'Nephilim' when discussing the encounter. It had upset him and that he was unable to talk about it until the next day. Lon
I later received a sketch and a statement from TM's wife:
TM’s sketch is attached. It is more of an outline. The yellow at the bottom represents his headlights. The yellow at top is the light at the DuField entrance. DuField conservation is a pond. Not sure if these things are attracted to water?
I contacted Tobias Wayland of the Singular Fortean Society and Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research and asked him to contact TM and schedule an on-site investigation. Woodstock, IL is 61 miles northwest of Chicago. Any further information will be posted. Lon
