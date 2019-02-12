Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Large Dark Winged Humanoid - Southeast Michigan


I recently received the following account:

Hi Lon,
So I Googled 'Michigan cryptids' in an attempt to figure out what I saw fly across the sky on my way to work Saturday night when I stumbled upon your website and the sighting from the person in Lansing, MI. So I decided to give you my account of what I saw. On Saturday 2/9/19 at around 10:30PM I was driving into town on my way to work when I saw a dark figure the size of an adult human leap from a tree and fly across the sky over the road. I slammed on my brakes and watched this massive creature fly into a nearby wooded area. I tried to get pictures but because it was dark out and this creature appeared to be jet black in color, nothing was visible in the photos. I live in Clayton, Michigan and work in Adrian and where I saw this creature was about half way between the 2 towns and the towns are only a 20 minute drive apart. This is down in Southeast Michigan about a 30-minute drive from the Michigan/Ohio state line so if we are all seeing the same creature it is definitely migrating.

NOTE: I contacted the witness for more details, which I will add to this post. This is the Lansing post that the witness was referring to. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature? Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. We have received credible reports from the Chicago area / Illinois / Wisconsin / Indiana / Michigan / Pennsylvania / Ohio / Florida / Minnesota / Southern Ontario. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoMothman #ChicagoPhantom

This report will be included on the Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map

Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids

Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts

Weird Winged Wonders: The Twilight World Of Cryptid Creatures

The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story

The Mothman of Point Pleasant

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , ,

PLEASE SUPPORT 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO'

Donations for the 'Phantoms & Monsters' newsletter, blog and subsequent research are essential and always appreciated. You can use one of the donation buttons or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again for reading and for your continued support. Lon

Please help support
'Phantoms and Monsters'
Thanks!