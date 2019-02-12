Large Dark Winged Humanoid - Southeast Michigan

I recently received the following account:
Hi Lon,
So I Googled 'Michigan cryptids' in an attempt to figure out what I saw fly across the sky on my way to work Saturday night when I stumbled upon your website and the sighting from the person in Lansing, MI. So I decided to give you my account of what I saw. On Saturday 2/9/19 at around 10:30PM I was driving into town on my way to work when I saw a dark figure the size of an adult human leap from a tree and fly across the sky over the road. I slammed on my brakes and watched this massive creature fly into a nearby wooded area. I tried to get pictures but because it was dark out and this creature appeared to be jet black in color, nothing was visible in the photos. I live in Clayton, Michigan and work in Adrian and where I saw this creature was about half way between the 2 towns and the towns are only a 20 minute drive apart. This is down in Southeast Michigan about a 30-minute drive from the Michigan/Ohio state line so if we are all seeing the same creature it is definitely migrating.
NOTE: I contacted the witness for more details, which I will add to this post. This is the Lansing post that the witness was referring to. Lon
