'Hissing' Humanoid

Joshua from West Virginia called to tell of strange encounter he had:
“I don't know how to explain it. I wanted to get your take and ask you or the listeners what you or they think I saw. It's been over 20 years ago now. My family had relocated to St. Albans, West Virginia. There are so many little details, I'm going to try to cram it all into one message here. Back when I was in the 4th grade, my family relocated to St. Albans, West Virginia and we lived, kind of at the end of a cul de sac and if you can imagine, kind of place where you are driving in this very quiet neighborhood and on the right hand side, the houses were on flatland. On the left hand side, there were about four houses that were down over on a hillside and it was just a continuous drop off this hillside. The houses were on stilts. That was one of our houses.
Our first night there, it was at the end of the summer and it was probably around 9:00 PM when this happened. The sun was going down but it's still light enough to where you still kind of see the outline of things. But it was dark enough to not see kind of what was standing out in front of you. My older brother and me, we shared a room and there was sliding glass door that went out to a deck that was, of course, on stilts. If you were to walk out on this deck and look over, I mean it's just a straight drop. I mean if you jump off this thing, you would, at least, break your legs and your back or probably worse. So, our first night there, we're getting ready for bed and the blinds are kind of tilted open a little bit and I heard a knock on the sliding glass door and my brother says, 'Who's that?' And I said, 'Hey, it's the kid from next door' we had just met earlier that day. That's who it looked like from the outline. I propped the blinds to the side to look at this person. I couldn't make the person out. There was a body... I mean the person was standing right in front of me but it was just complete dark. The person was just a shadow because I could not see who it was just because it was so dark outside.
So when I opened the blinds and saw the thing, it hissed at me and put its hands up like it was making claw marks like it was imitating a cat and it hissed at me. Then, it took a couple of steps back, looked at me again, got a running start and completely hurdled the railing on the deck. And that was it. I really didn't think much of it at the time but listening to you guys all the time and hearing other people's stories, I keep thinking, What was that on the deck that night? And, I mean, it's crazy and freaky when I think about it. I just get chills, man. It doesn't sound normal.”
Source: Beyond The Darkness – February 9, 2019
Beyond Creepy
