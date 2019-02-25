Harbinger 'Black Shadow'

I am writing because I had an encounter. I live in Georgia and grew up living in a funeral home. That's a whole other story but I digress. We have about 6 acres and our house sits in the middle. It is wooded all the way around. We are right outside of the city limits but when you come on to our property you’d think you were way out in the country.
One day I was lying in bed and looking out my windows (The windows cover one wall in my room) and out of the corner of my eye I saw a huge black shadow going from one tree to another. I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me. This happened again a few times on different days. I told my husband, son and daughter-in-law about it and they just shrugged it off. One morning my son had gone somewhere and when he returned, he came into the house and told me I was right, he had seen it.
That morning when he got into the truck and started to back up he looked into his rearview mirror and it was black even though the sun was shining. He turned to look and it was gone. One day my son and I were outside and was burying my grandson's dog that had gotten hit by a car. We were out in the open field and all of a sudden a huge shadow came over us and we looked up expecting to see a big bird but nothing was there.
One morning my son and daughter-in-law who was pregnant, was headed to her doctor's appointment. They saw it again and it seemed to be following them. Then it was gone. She found out that day that she had miscarried. I told a friend from England about it and she said we needed to pray over our land, our animals, our family and the sky over our land. We walked our land and prayed over everything. I failed to tell you we have chickens and cats and they had been dying and were being killed by something.
Anyway after praying 2 or 3 different times over the land, it stopped. We have never seen it again and my daughter-in-law is having a baby that is due in March and she and baby are healthy. I needed to tell someone and I don’t know if this has happened to anyone else. SH
