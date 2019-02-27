'Hammerhead Shark' Alien Humanoid

Join me as I welcome paranormal investigator, blogger and author Sharon Day to Arcane Radio. Sharon is the blogger at the popular 'Ghost Hunting Theories' and the author of several books including “Ghost of a Chance! (A SEEK Team Investigation),” “Zombie Housewives of the Apocalypse,” “Paranormal Geeks,” “Adult Halloween: Taking Back the Season!” “Growing Up With Ghosts,” and “Vacationing With Ghosts.” Sharon grew up in an actively haunted home that was a Civil War Hospital for both the North and South during the war. That experience fueled her passion for all things unexplained, as well as a keen skill for psychometry (psychically reading objects). She is well known for her humor and her outside-the-box questioning of the popularly accepted and rarely questioned beliefs in the paranormal realm. Her driving forces are to help demystify the unexplained, to turn magical thinking into scientific thinking, to help clients to reframe their experiences in actively haunted homes, and to make everyone question the old ways and seek theories and concepts that replace fear with wonder. Her focuses of research include ghosts, Bigfoot and ancient giants. Sharon's career includes oil and gas industry equipment and rig brokerage. She is also co-chair of a film industry group in Arizona, an actress, producer and screenwriter. Her blog can be found at www.ghosthuntingtheories.com - This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, March 1st at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

Christian, 25, was living with his parents and his grandparents at a fairly large home in North Carolina “not far from the Brown Mountains.” In 1998, when he was around 6 years old, he recalls waking up very early in the morning and needing to use the bathroom. There were no street lights where he lived and it was quite dark at night. The bathroom was located at the end of a long hall on the top floor of the house. Christian's room was the only one on the top floor, aside from a smaller sewing room that his grandmother used. His grandparents and his parents all slept on the first floor so there shouldn’t have been anyone else on that floor. Also, the grandmother was adamant that the sewing room door stay closed when she wasn't using it. On this night, Christian recalls waking up and feeling “strange”. He began walking down the hall to the bathroom and observed that the door to the sewing room was open, something he found that to be quite odd. When he looked in the room, he saw a dim bluish light coming from the window which was directly across the from the door, on the other side of the room. He also saw a silhouette of a figure standing in the window. This figure, which stood 5 feet tall, seemed to have the head of a hammerhead shark. “It was flat and elongated almost in a Y-shape but if you bent the tips flat.” As he stared at the figure, trying to understand what he was seeing, the entity began to rock back and forth. This terrified Christian who ran back to his room and hid under the covers. The next thing he felt was being in a sort of black void, but not a void. He had trouble describing it. “It felt like I was not anywhere,” he said, like he didn't exist in any time and space. When he woke up the next day, he told his grandparents who took him to see a doctor after they noticed burns and peculiar circle and rectangle marks on his left arm. The doctor thought they were rug burns but, later, upon thinking about it, Christian thought they looked like tool marks around burned flesh. He began having nightmares of lion faces soon after, including involving himself running in a long corridor and encountering one of these lion people. He attributed these dreams to anxiety from the sighting. He also claims that in 2003, he and his friend Daniel were walking home at night and observed a blue light hovering 50 feet over them. It zig zagged away and disappeared over a neighbor's house. He wonders if this was somehow connected to his creature encounter?Location. Coteaux, near Trois Rivieres, Quebec, CanadaDate: July 27 1965Time: 163010-year old Andre sees an object near the ground resembling a vertical binocular (2 cylinders 1m50 in height linked by bars) it makes zigzag movements at a low height in the sky and disappears behind a cliff. Andre briefly approaches the object, which seems to disappear and appear at, will. Later Andre returns to his home and inside encounters a strange being about 1.50m in height, with red scabrous skin resembling hard plastic, long arms and legs and an elongated and flat face. The being seems aggressive and afraid the witness flees.**************************************************