'Hammerhead Shark' Alien Humanoid

Christian, 25, was living with his parents and his grandparents at a fairly large home in North Carolina “not far from the Brown Mountains.” In 1998, when he was around 6 years old, he recalls waking up very early in the morning and needing to use the bathroom. There were no street lights where he lived and it was quite dark at night. The bathroom was located at the end of a long hall on the top floor of the house. Christian's room was the only one on the top floor, aside from a smaller sewing room that his grandmother used. His grandparents and his parents all slept on the first floor so there shouldn’t have been anyone else on that floor. Also, the grandmother was adamant that the sewing room door stay closed when she wasn't using it. On this night, Christian recalls waking up and feeling “strange”. He began walking down the hall to the bathroom and observed that the door to the sewing room was open, something he found that to be quite odd. When he looked in the room, he saw a dim bluish light coming from the window which was directly across the from the door, on the other side of the room. He also saw a silhouette of a figure standing in the window. This figure, which stood 5 feet tall, seemed to have the head of a hammerhead shark. “It was flat and elongated almost in a Y-shape but if you bent the tips flat.” As he stared at the figure, trying to understand what he was seeing, the entity began to rock back and forth. This terrified Christian who ran back to his room and hid under the covers. The next thing he felt was being in a sort of black void, but not a void. He had trouble describing it. “It felt like I was not anywhere,” he said, like he didn't exist in any time and space. When he woke up the next day, he told his grandparents who took him to see a doctor after they noticed burns and peculiar circle and rectangle marks on his left arm. The doctor thought they were rug burns but, later, upon thinking about it, Christian thought they looked like tool marks around burned flesh. He began having nightmares of lion faces soon after, including involving himself running in a long corridor and encountering one of these lion people. He attributed these dreams to anxiety from the sighting. He also claims that in 2003, he and his friend Daniel were walking home at night and observed a blue light hovering 50 feet over them. It zig zagged away and disappeared over a neighbor's house. He wonders if this was somehow connected to his creature encounter?
Source: Paranormal Thoughts Podcast - March 26, 2017
Beyond Creepy
Here's a similar account from Albert S. Rosales:
Location. Coteaux, near Trois Rivieres, Quebec, Canada
Date: July 27 1965
Time: 1630
10-year old Andre sees an object near the ground resembling a vertical binocular (2 cylinders 1m50 in height linked by bars) it makes zigzag movements at a low height in the sky and disappears behind a cliff. Andre briefly approaches the object, which seems to disappear and appear at, will. Later Andre returns to his home and inside encounters a strange being about 1.50m in height, with red scabrous skin resembling hard plastic, long arms and legs and an elongated and flat face. The being seems aggressive and afraid the witness flees.
Source: Musgrave “UFO Occupants”, H. Bordeleau, “J’ai chasse les pilotes de souccoupes volantes”
**********
Facebook event announcement: Sharon Day - Paranormal Investigator, Blogger and Author - Arcane Radio
**********
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'
If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Large, Winged Being 'Covered in Dark Fur' Reported in Woodstock, Illinois
Hoia-Baciu Forest - Some call this eerie forest of crooked trees the "Bermuda Triangle of Romania."
The Mysterious Case of the Flatwoods Monster
Ghost Seen in Mansion of Drug Lord Pablo Escobar As It Was Demolished
Mysterious Llama-Killing Creature May Be Murdering Donkeys in Kentucky
**********
Alchemy & Mysticism
Daily Guidance from Your Angels Oracle Cards: 44 cards plus booklet
DMT: The Spirit Molecule: A Doctor's Revolutionary Research into the Biology of Near-Death and Mystical Experiences
Healing with the Angels: How the Angels Can Assist You in Every Area of Your Life
UPDATED WEEKLY: Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - iHeart Radio
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved