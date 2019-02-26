'Flying Witch' Observed Near Darien, Wisconsin

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature? Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoMothman #ChicagoPhantom

This report will be included on the Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map

On February 25, 2019 I received a telephone call from an eyewitness 'NV' who stated she had observed a winged being that early morning at around 5:30 AM near Darien, Wisconsin.NV was traveling west on Creek Rd. on her way to work. As she approached the Turtle Creek bridge she observed a large winged being that she described as a 'flying witch.' The being was at a tree-top altitude and was gliding in her direction. It was early dawn, but enough light available for NV to make out a form.The winged being suddenly descended towards NV's car and barely missed colliding with the hood. NV described that the being's wing span was much wider than her car and that the body was a 'brownish color, like a 'paper bag.' The body looked feminine and slight. The wings were bat-shaped and very large. She never noticed the wings flapping. The speed in which it descended was 'not natural.' The face was unremarkable, almost 'blank.' NV noted that she swerved and almost hit the guard rail.NV did not notice where the winged being flew to after the encounter. NV is of Hispanic descent and stated that the being looked similar to a 'witch' that was described to her as a child. NV was quite upset and worried that she may encounter this being in the future. Lon******************************