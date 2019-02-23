'Demon Dog' in Pennsylvania

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

“I actually had a strange "demon dog" encounter. My hellhound/demon dog/chupacabra/hyena sighting also occurred in broad daylight at very close range, as it was eating a large goose down in the creek-bed and I must have startled it since I came right up on it unexpectedly. I am a biologist and I have a background in several specialized biological fields, have conducted tons of field research, and have been in forests and swamps ever since learning how to walk. This thing was massive and canine but sort-of had hints of feline or hyena-like traits are far as it's overall morphology and structure, it also moved oddly for a dog. As I said, I was almost right on top of it by the time we saw each other, and I slowly backed away and once I had enough distance between us, I promptly fled. This encounter was very short, so I didn't have a lot of time to study every feature of its body, and I always chalked it up to simply being a massive and extremely bizarre or deformed dog, but I can't really justified that line of thinking, as this creature was unlike any canine I have ever seen or that appears in the fossil record of North America. I live in Pennsylvania and we're not exactly known for having "exotic" wildlife and it's humbling to admit that I, as a biologist, have nothing but assumptions about what it could be.. I couldn't even tell you what taxonomic family it belongs to. It was lanky for a dog and did have rather long hind legs. I wouldn't characterize it as wallaby or kangaroo -like - it seemed to have high shoulders and moved more like a big-cat...more "stealthily".” - J. Gona**********“My sensible grandmother saw a version of Spring-Heeled Jack in her yard! On April 7, 2005 there had been a big storm that knocked the power out on their side of the street and she happened to look out her living room window to see a man all in black with a black ball cap pulled low over his eyes, bouncing like a ball. She said this man/thing never stopped bouncing like a kangaroo and he leapt over her front gate and kept bouncing towards the cemetery. As I said, my grandmother was a no-nonsense type of woman and this spooked her. A few minutes after this, my mother, brother and grandmother saw a ball of yellow light in the kitchen and there was no way for that to happen because there was no power and they had not lit any candles. My grandfather did not see the light at all and he was sitting there with them.” - Tonya****************************************