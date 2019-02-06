Cruise Ship USO - Key West, Florida

Join me as I welcome author, photojournalist and radio host Tim Swartz to Arcane Radio. Tim is an Indiana native and Emmy-Award winning television producer/videographer, and is the author of a number of popular books including 'The Lost Journals of Nikola Tesla', 'America's Strange and Supernatural History', 'UFO Repeaters', 'Time Travel: Fact Not Fiction!', 'Men of Mystery: Nikola Tesla and Otis T. Carr', 'Admiral Byrd's Secret Journey Beyond the Poles'. His latest book is 'Gef the Talking Mongoose: The Eighth Wonder of the World.' As a photojournalist, Tim Swartz has traveled extensively and investigated paranormal phenomena and other unusual mysteries from such diverse locations as the Great Pyramid in Egypt to the Great Wall in China. He has worked with television networks such as PBS, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, ESPN, Thames-TV and the BBC. He has also appeared on the History Channels programs "Ancient Aliens"; "Evidence"; "Ancient Aliens: Declassified"; and the History Channel Latin America series "Contacto Extraterrestre." His articles have been published in magazines such as Mysteries, FATE, Strange, Atlantis Rising, UFO Universe, Flying Saucer Review, Renaissance, and Unsolved UFO Reports. Currently, Tim writes a column about high-strangeness in Indiana for the magazine "Daydrifter." As well, Tim Swartz is the writer and editor of the online newsletter Conspiracy Journal; a free, weekly e-mail newsletter, considered essential reading by paranormal researchers worldwide. Tim is also the host of the webcast "Exploring the Bizarre" along with Timothy Green Beckley, http://kcorradio.com - His website is: www.conspiracyjournal.com This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, February 8th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

My friend and I returned to our cruise cabin, went on balcony looking at water. Noticed a helicopter, then birds. We then saw these white balls of light zig-zagging in sky, sometimes together in unison, other times separately in different directions. They went straight from sky into water and would just reappear back in sky even though we watched for them to come out. At one point they came together less than 100 ft in front of us together side by side, still not moving facing us. We felt they were looking at us. Then together they started slowly moving in straight line toward us. They came so close, we ran into the cabin, pulled the curtain and turned the lights out.We later found the courage to peep out of the sliding glass door, but saw nothing. It was so scary, we were the only people we could see who were on the balcony, because it was so late. We thought they would take us, and no one would know what happened to us, or would have thought we fell overboard as we were on floor 7. I later looked into how many people went missing on cruise ships and found it has happened many times. -**********“I saw a UFO on two different occasions. August 20, 2012 my girlfriend and I were on an Alaskan cruise and I was enjoying the evening view from our balcony when I saw what I first thought was a shooting star or meteor that flew from my left at 10 o'clock to my right at about the 1 o'clock position in about 3 seconds but then it slowed down a bit and made a 90 degree turn and sped up again out of my view. It then flew above in an arc a couple of times and was gone. Five days later on the return trip we were at the same point (about 100 miles west of Juneau) and a light descended through the clouds for a few seconds then went up in a zigzag motion. Then it went from above and in front of me to my far left and stopped. By this time my girlfriend and I are freaking out, yelling for someone else to come out and look, but no, they were all at the casino or something. After it stopped, it grew instantly bigger and I realized it was coming directly towards us at a high rate of speed. It then slowed down as it passed between us and another cruise ship. It was close enough (imagine holding a chickpea at arms length) that I could determine a shape. Then it went up through the clouds and was gone. I grew up at the end of a military runway so I know all about aircraft characteristics. This thing was 'classic saucer shaped' with a very bright light in the middle. The light in the middle was flickering/pulsating both up and down like the afterburner of a jet. There was no sound at all and this thing went from being a blip on the horizon to being within a mile much faster than any military jet. I don't tell people about this because everybody is absolutely sure that you are wrong even though they weren't there, and it must have been my imagination or something. I know what I saw.” - rickcheyne**************************************************