Cruise Ship USO - Key West, Florida

Key West, Florida - 2018-08-17 - 01:30: My friend and I returned to our cruise cabin, went on balcony looking at water. Noticed a helicopter, then birds. We then saw these white balls of light zig-zagging in sky, sometimes together in unison, other times separately in different directions. They went straight from sky into water and would just reappear back in sky even though we watched for them to come out. At one point they came together less than 100 ft in front of us together side by side, still not moving facing us. We felt they were looking at us. Then together they started slowly moving in straight line toward us. They came so close, we ran into the cabin, pulled the curtain and turned the lights out.
We later found the courage to peep out of the sliding glass door, but saw nothing. It was so scary, we were the only people we could see who were on the balcony, because it was so late. We thought they would take us, and no one would know what happened to us, or would have thought we fell overboard as we were on floor 7. I later looked into how many people went missing on cruise ships and found it has happened many times. - MUFON
NOTE: Not the first USO report at Key West - Coast Guard Cutter Encounters USOs Off Key West
**********
Alaskan Cruise UFO
“I saw a UFO on two different occasions. August 20, 2012 my girlfriend and I were on an Alaskan cruise and I was enjoying the evening view from our balcony when I saw what I first thought was a shooting star or meteor that flew from my left at 10 o'clock to my right at about the 1 o'clock position in about 3 seconds but then it slowed down a bit and made a 90 degree turn and sped up again out of my view. It then flew above in an arc a couple of times and was gone. Five days later on the return trip we were at the same point (about 100 miles west of Juneau) and a light descended through the clouds for a few seconds then went up in a zigzag motion. Then it went from above and in front of me to my far left and stopped. By this time my girlfriend and I are freaking out, yelling for someone else to come out and look, but no, they were all at the casino or something. After it stopped, it grew instantly bigger and I realized it was coming directly towards us at a high rate of speed. It then slowed down as it passed between us and another cruise ship. It was close enough (imagine holding a chickpea at arms length) that I could determine a shape. Then it went up through the clouds and was gone. I grew up at the end of a military runway so I know all about aircraft characteristics. This thing was 'classic saucer shaped' with a very bright light in the middle. The light in the middle was flickering/pulsating both up and down like the afterburner of a jet. There was no sound at all and this thing went from being a blip on the horizon to being within a mile much faster than any military jet. I don't tell people about this because everybody is absolutely sure that you are wrong even though they weren't there, and it must have been my imagination or something. I know what I saw.” - rickcheyne
Beyond Creepy
**********
Facebook event announcement: Tim Swartz - Author, Photojournalist and Radio Host - Arcane Radio
**********
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'
If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Eerie Accounts of Imaginary Friends Coming to Life
Spectacular and Amusing UFO Hoaxes That Fooled Everyone
Officials Are Silent as Unexplained Mystery Booms On the Rise Around the US
Interstellar Object 'Oumuamua Could Be a 'Monstrous' Corpse of Comet Dust
Creepy Mystery Creatures Found in New Zealand Kitchen
**********
Strange True Encounters & Unearthly Experiences: 25 Mind-Boggling Reports of the Paranormal - Never Before in Book Form
Beyond the Seventh Gate: Exploring Toad Road, The Seven Gates of Hell, and Other Strangeness in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties
The Inhumanoids: Real Encounters with Beings that can't Exist!
Weird Pennsylvania: Your Travel Guide to Pennsylvania's Local Legends and Best Kept Secrets
Yeti: An Abominable History
UPDATED WEEKLY: Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - iHeart Radio
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved