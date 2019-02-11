Conjuring 'Bloody Mary'

Trey in Florida called to tell of a weird experience he had:
“I was about 9 years old and my grandparents lived in north Florida and I don't know if people know about north Florida. A lot of people think it's palm trees and everything else when they think about Florida but north Florida is nothing like that. North Florida is nothing but woods. I'm at grandma and granddad's old house and I'm with my cousins and, you know, they always leave you with the older cousins and they all go out. It's just us there. And we wanted to do the 'Bloody Mary' thing. We had all heard about it. Everybody's like, 'Oh, you won't do it. You won't do it,' so, okay.
We get everything together. We got the paint. It's supposed to be sheep's blood but, you know, you get the paint. You put it in the bathtub and then you run water, you say Bloody Mary a certain amount of times. You spin around, spin around, spin around. You turn all the lights off except for one small candle. Like, we did the whole ritual. We did everything that we were told you were supposed to do. We turned to the mirror and she was right there. I will never ever forget this moment. I don't care. I don't care what anybody... I've kept this story close to my chest my whole life but this actually happened. I'm wide eyed staring in the mirror and she's right there. She had long, stringy hair. She had, nothing but a skeletal figure. The only thing of her chest that you could see was her heart and it was just one beating – bubump, bubump. bubump – heart. And then she had like a jacket on and it was just a long, almost like a cloak but it kind of looked like leathery, like leather. It was almost like leathery, almost, like, spider-like, like, little holes, and you could see she had like a silhouette of some type of dress or something on but you could see the middle part of her chest. And you could just see like a little bit of her heart and you could see her face but her face was like side profile but you could see her body. Her body was facing forward but her face was side profile. And then she just slowly turned in the mirror and looked straight. And just looked straight at us. And we're all just, just everybody's just staring dead silent. Nobody moves. Just me and two of my cousins. And we're just, we're staring. She doesn't say anything. She doesn't do anything. She just looks straight at us and we just bolt. Run out of the bathroom. Run out of the house. And we're just... we can't even cry.
'Did you see anything!?!' And you don't know what to do and we, like, ran outside. And it was just one of those things where everybody saw it. Nobody knows... It wasn't supposed to happen but it truly happened. We didn't want to go back inside. And this was deep woods where my grandparent's lived. And we were not supposed to be outside at this time. And we were ready to stay outside and camp than go back into that house at that time.”
Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis - September 15, 2016
