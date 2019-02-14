Bizarre Creature Crossed the Road

“I'm writing you today because I had a very strange encounter about two years ago. I was sitting outside probably between 11:00 PM and 2:00 AM on a weekday with a friend, watching the stars. We were in our college dorm room and sitting in a well lit area outside the second floor. Suddenly, all the power went out for like two seconds and the entire sky turned bright green, then bright blue, then dark blue, then back to darkness with stars. Both of us saw the exact same transition in the sky and while we have found a few similar stories online neither of us have ever been able to find any explanation. I should mention that we were in central Florida just outside of Tampa near an Air Force base. I was hoping you all would have heard of similar occurrences. If so, I'd love to know more. If not, no worries.”

Join me as I welcome humanoid / UFO researcher and author Albert S. Rosales to Arcane Radio. Albert was born in Cuba and migrated to the US in 1966. He witnessed several unusual incidents as a young man while living in Cuba, which continued throughout his life in the US. Albert became interested in unusual phenomena and UFOs at a young age, but soon directed his focus to the crux of the phenomena...the humanoids and otherworldly entities. He began collecting data on encounters from worldwide sources in the late 80's. His current database has over 20,000 entries, which is updated and corrected daily. Albert has publish 16 titles, including his most recent book, 'UFOs Over Florida: Humanoid and other Strange Encounters in the Sunshine State.' This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, February 15th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

This happened when I lived in a children's home in a more remote part of the town in Finland. It was at the start of winter, around the end of December 2017. The house is located in the woods, but has many houses close to each other. I had to walk to a side road in the woods to smoke my cigarette, since it wasn't allowed to smoke on the property. It was already dark, but the road was dimly lit by the lights of one of the houses. This is the part I always felt uneasy walking. I was almost back at the house when I started feeling really uneasy again, but this time it was intense, I felt something watching me.I heard a branch break and some leaves crunching and saw this f*cked up looking thing walking from the woods over the road and back to the woods on the other side of the road. It was pale/greyish, on all fours, but the legs were weird, like humanoid but at the same time the knees bent like a dogs. The front legs were mostly same but not so bent. The body was slim and the back was kinda arched, like upwards? The head/face is so hard to describe, it was kinda humanoid too, but had no human features or ears. I focused mainly on the legs because they looked so wrong. It didn't make any sounds or didn't smell like anything. I was close enough to see details but not close enough to smell if it smelled like anything closer. I stood there, my heart was pounding and I wanted to scream and run home but I couldn't because the thing was on the way. It was pretty slow too, like the average human speed when walking. After it was gone I ran back home and told a friend who told me he always felt uneasy there. What could it be? I really want some answers. I tried to draw it, the legs were slimmer. DK**********“I'm reminded of a story my mom told around 0ct. 2011. Her friend was leaving Phoenix to go back to the Navajo or Apache reservation at that time. As she was driving through the mountains north from Payson, Arizona to Holbrook, Arizona. She said she was on a deserted road coming down the mountain driving around 60 to 65 mph and said that she suddenly freaked out for some reason. Well, she started hearing noises on top of the small SUV she was driving with her two grandkids in the back seat. She tried to clarify where the noise was coming from as she was driving. The noise didn't stop. Well she came to realize that something was following her and flying atop of the vehicle. She freaked out but kept quiet enough to not wake the kids and drove faster to try and get away. She got away but she is very certain that something was chasing her because when she made her way to the Rez and checked her car for damage or a dead bird, maybe...and nothing.” - smrio************************************************************