Bigfoot Confronts Hunter in Sumter National Forest

I recently received a telephone call from a witness in Spartansburg, South Carolina. He states that he was confronted by a 8 1/2 ft. Bigfoot while he was preparing to go duck hunting at Sumter National Forest in November 2015.It was approximately 5:00 AM and still dark. The witness was removing his hunting equipment from the trunk of his vehicle. His back was facing the trail, when he heard a low guttural growling sound emanating behind him. He stood up straight and turned. This is when he noticed a tall dark mass standing on the trail. He grabbed his flashlight and observed a 8 1/2 ft. hairy human-like being, that he referred to as a Bigfoot. The being was looking directly at him and growling. He was less than 50 ft. from the creature.The witness had his shotgun with him, but realized that bird shot would probably not offer much protection. Fortunately, the Bigfoot slowly turned and walked back into the swamping area of the forest. I asked if he noticed any odor, which he stated that he hadn't. The witness has been searching for the Bigfoot since that encounter.The witness told me that he has been told about other encounters in the area. Lon****************************************