2011 'Mothman' Encounter Near Bradshaw, WV

Our team recently received the following account:
Hello - I just wanted to give a correct description of the Mothman because I've seen them close up in 2011 in McDowell County, WV close to the town of Bradshaw in my backyard perching in a tree. I observed them for some time in horror. They have elongated skulls, they're nose and mouth kind of favor that of a cat until they open it from both sides and show 4 rows of teeth. There were male and female, the male standing to be 9 ft tall and the female maybe 2 feet shorter. They were perched in the trees like gargoyles but they stood up and I got a good look at them. Their eyes and skulls were elongated and their teeth were sharpened to a point. They were covered in brown and black. Black through parts of the face, feet and hands and the wings were black with talons. They didn't have butterfly wings. They had wings like an angel with talons. The wings fastened on the back and at the wrist. The movie 'Jeepers Creepers' was close, except for the face. They took flight and the wind beneath them made the ground seem to shake. I noticed while observing these creatures for close to an hour that they seemed to telecommunicate and there was a sound coming from them that sounded like an old locomotive screeching of wheels and they clacked their teeth at each other and then took flight. Very frightening creatures
If I had to guess I'd say they've been here with us all along, as I feel these creatures live under the ground and hunt at night. The red eyes glow when the light hits them. I felt I'd just see fallen angels. Not the pretty ones you see in pictures. God is the master of the skies. I'm sure he has many creations men haven't discovered. I pay more attention to my surroundings, thanks to my experience and I always check the trees. I am in my right mind and wouldn't tell a lie to doom my soul. I eyewitnessed these events. JL
**********
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'
If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Witness Reports Anomalous 'Balls of Light' near Location of Indiana's Prairie Creek Reservoir 'Mothman' Sightings
Declassified Files Show CIA Hunted Yetis and a ‘Huge Metallic Disc’ in Nepal
California Man Claims Van was Flipped Over by Extraterrestrials
Alien Encounters: From Contactees to Abductees
Top 10 Notorious Women Serial Killers
**********
Silent Invasion: The Pennsylvania UFO-Bigfoot Casebook
Astonishing Encounters: Pennsylvania's Unknown Creatures, Casebook 3
Bigfoot in Pennsylvania: A History of Wild-Men, Gorillas, and Other Hairy Monsters in the Keystone State
Strange Pennsylvania Monsters
UPDATED WEEKLY: Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - iHeart Radio
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved