2 Winged Humanoids Glide Over New Jersey Highway

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. Arcane Radio offers informative and entertaining guests and commentary, either live or by podcast. Both survive solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











UNEXPLAINED ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?



This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Lon...I've listened to your podcasts many times and wanted to share an encounter I had over 20 years ago, here in northern New Jersey. I was in a car with a friend of mine, traveling east on Rt.80...maybe Rt.46. I can't remember exactly. It was still daylight, August or September. We were on a 4-lane highway and the weather was clear. All of a sudden from the driver's side on the left of the highway came 2 human-shaped things with wings gliding over the highway, just a few feet (2') over the tops of the cars as we passed over a body of water! They were a muddy brown color, 2 arms, 2 legs, and 2 wings each, neck and head. The bodies looked almost wet, or leathery. It was only a few seconds that passed. we had a "wtf" moment! They flew over the highway and swooped back down over the opposite side. We didn't notice any flapping of wings, just a smooth, gliding motion. Didn't see any detail in the faces or eyes. I would guess they were about 6-7 feet in height with a thin, athletic body type. Almost gargoyle-like. My friend and I haven't shared this with too many people. Some react like we're lying, but we both talk about it every once in awhile. Thanks - Don**********Country lane in South Carolina, 1990s. My brother driving, me a passenger. Dark road, nearing dusk. A phone line crossed over the road between poles at one point. Dark fields to either side. As we neared it, we saw a greenish-blue-white glow around the middle of the wire over the center of the road. It was hazy and puzzled us. We'd never seen anything like it. Seemed about the size of a large Coleman cooler, but rounded. He slowed as we passed under it, so we could get a good look. We did not stop. It was dark by the time we arrived, and people started asking where we'd been. "We came straight over," we insisted. Yet the fifteen minute ride to my sister's house we were on had become 90 minutes. No explanation. GS****************************************