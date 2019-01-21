Winged Humanoid Encountered in Gary, Indiana

Over the past few days, I've received a couple of reports regarding winged humanoids / Mothman:
Hi. My husband and I live in Gary, Indiana. He came home freaking out tonight (Saturday, January 19th) saying he saw something that had to of been 4-5 feet tall with large wings that were similar to bat wings. He said it was a grayish color and it flew in front of his truck just inches of it getting hit, He said it flew up in the trees and disappeared. It was on Chase St.
I don't know if it's the same thing people have been reporting in he area, but it can't be the Mothman...can it? I'm not sure but whatever it is, he's scared him to death. ES
NOTE: the email was dated Saturday, January 19th at 11:11PM local time. I have attempted to talk to the witness, but he is far too shaken and fearful this being will re-engage with him. Hopefully, the witness will eventually open up. Lon
-----
I figured I’d tell you about my experiences with the Mothman. When I was about two years old, I lived just outside of Pittsburgh in Leechburg, Pa. Within a short period of time I saw the red-eyed, winged dark creature, twice.
First, he was looking at me from the top corner of my bedroom. Second time, he was looking from the foot of my bed, but not looking at me, he was staring at my window. My parents had just bought a new bathtub, and leaned it against the house right by my window.
Later that week a massive tornado ran its course through the area I lived. It ripped the auditorium ceiling of the high school completely off. Just a short walk from my home. And the bathtub was thrown far from our home.
When I was about 34, or so, a friend of mine wanted to show me the cemetery where ‘Night of the Living Dead’ was filmed, near Blairsville, Pa. As we walked past the gates around dusk, I saw what I thought was an angel statue with ruby eyes. As I walked closer the eyes glowed, not glimmered. So I continued to walk closer, wondering if it was the same thing I saw as a child. About 15 feet away now, I turned and asked my friend if he could see it, but when I looked back, it was a ten-foot tall obelisk, like the Washington monument. The head, eyes, body, and wings were gone, just that obelisk with four flat sides and a pyramid meeting the sides on top.
Not long after that there were three tornadoes, massive flooding, and a murder in the little town of Blairsville.
I’m no medium, but I can smell, feel, and occasionally hear the dead. Perhaps my sensitivities is the reason I was able to see him, or he presented himself to me. I believe he should not be feared, but be fearful of what his warnings are of.
And I also must say, when the movie (Mothman Prophecies) about him came out, I knew that was what I had seen as a toddler, not knowing he would come to me again. MK
