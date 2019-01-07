Watched by a Black-Eyed Man

JS in Northern California wrote to tell of his bizarre encounter:
“It was 1982. I was seven years old and I have vivid memories of The Police, Eddie Money and John Mellencamp on the radio which oddly enough sort of puts a pin in my memory experience. My parents were apartment managers and it was moving day into our new manager's quarters. It was almost a double-sized apartment – an apartment attached to the office. Me, my younger sister and brother were given what amounted to half of the apartment as our own. While the adults were moving everything from the truck into the house, I sat alone in a large room under a window. It was the early part of the day, I wanna say about 9:00 AM.
I was staring into and messing with a funky shag carpet when I saw someone lean into the doorway. So I could just make out the upper torso area. And then it leaned back out. I glanced over quickly, assuming it was one of the adults peeking in to check on me or whatever. I really didn't think anything of it. A few seconds later, I saw the figure lean in again. I turned my head quickly into the doorway and again nothing. The second time felt a little different, almost like whatever it was was trying not to be seen. Something in my young mind told me to stare at the carpet and to try to focus but not focus on my peripheral. So I stared down at the floor and sure enough this thing leaned back into the doorway. Out of the corner of my eye, I could make out what looked like a man in his late 30s wearing a denim jacket, with black scruffy hair and weird black eyes. The whole thing had a weird dark look to it and my mind may have filled in some of the details in that moment but I have this memory seared into my brain. It freaked me out like WTF was that? I sat there and side watched this thing for what felt like an eternity but was probably only just a couple of seconds.
Over the next several years, I had very similar experiences. It was almost like this thing followed me and I kind of expected to see him from time to time. After awhile, I didn't think about it and never saw it again.”
Source: Beyond The Darkness – January 5, 2019
Beyond Creepy
**********
