Was It Bigfoot?

I recently came across two interesting accounts:
I had an experience in the Angelina National Forest in Texas. We were camping at a remote campground in an RV. There were only about 8 camping spots where we were. It was about a mile, mile and a half from the ranger's station, during New Years weekend.
On Sunday morning, the day we were scheduled to go home, the RV would not start. We could get no cell reception because of the tall, heavily wooded area. My SO told me to walk up to the ranger station to see if we could borrow some tools or see if they knew of a mechanic in the area that worked on RV's. So, took our dog, and off I went.
About a third of the way there, I got a funny feeling. Like I was being watched. Then my dog, a pit/boxer mix started growling and sniffing the air. He had all his hackles up. I heard a couple of huge snaps in the woods to my left, the dog is now growling like he is about to tear the let off something. Then came this huge loud, roar, scream, from the same direction I heard the branches snapping. It was so loud, I could feel it as well as hear it.
When that happened my dog hunkered down and pissed with his tail between his legs. I yelled, 'run buddy, run!' And we started running. A few more limbs snapped and my dog tried to hunker down again. So I decided to scoop him up in a fireman's carry and get the hell outta there. Well, that didn't last but a few yards, because he weighs close to fifty pounds and I am a 50 yr. old woman.
Thank goodness about that time, here come the rangers in a pickup. They stopped and I literally threw my dog in the back and told them I needed help. I tried to explain to them about the wood snapping and the loud roar, but it seemed to piss them off. So I just told them we need tools, our RV was broke down. So they drove back to the ranger station and loaded up a toolbox and took us back down to the RV.
We finally got the thing started and I told him about what happened, and asked him if he heard anything. He said he thought he heard something but was too busy to pay it much mind.
Now I have been camping all my life, I know what a buck deer, or elk sounds like, I know what a mountain lion, or bobcat, or wolf or coyote sounds like. I know what wild hogs sound like.But this sound was none of those. This cry was loud enough to shake the ground.
I have had that dog for 10 yrs. and have never seen him that scared of anything, ever. He has chased down raccoons, armadillos, possums, and deer, and an 800 lb. steer and never backed down. So what he smelled and sensed was bad enough to make him hunker down and piss himself. MP
**********
I grew up in the swamps of South Eastern Oklahoma, below the Kiamichi Mountains. In the same swathe of swamp land that spans all the way down through Arkansas and into Louisiana. We had 160 acres of cow pasture that ended where the swamp-pine forests began.
One day after school, me and two of my friends were back there playing in the creek that ran along the tree line. We looked up and saw a herd of deer coming towards us along the tree line. They saw us in the creek, but kept coming. They ran past us once they got close. We gave chase. Three young boys kept up with a herd of deer long enough for them to cross the neighbors fence into his pasture. This was my first inkling that something weird was going on.
The deer slowed down but kept going along the tree line. My two friends crossed the barb wire fence and gave chase again. I was husky, so I got stuck in the fence and was left behind. Once I got loose and crossed over I looked up to see my friends far across the field, still chasing the deer. It then occurred to me "Why aren't those deer going into the forest?" I hung out by the fence and my friends eventually gave up on the deer and began heading back my way. I was just standing there, looking around at things, waiting. I look down the tree line again to see my friend's progress and see a black shape leaning out of the trees between me and my friends. It was there for 2 seconds. And then it leaned back into the trees. My adrenaline kicked off instantly. One of my friends was over 6 feet already at that age. And he had on a black t-shirt. So for an instant I thought I was seeing him. Then I realized both my friends were walking beside each other further down the tree line. In the next second it occurred to me how big the black shape was. And that it had been the reason the deer would not flee into the forest. Whatever it was, it was huge, bigger than the small black bears that would pass through from time to time. It has always haunted me.
A year or two later I was walking the trail that circled through our land. Our land had a large hill in the center, with a grove of Bodark trees bunched together on top. The trail went through the grove. As I walked through the grove and came around the bend, I came upon a dead cow beside the trail, with its back to me. Not an out of the ordinary thing on a cattle farm. So I went up to it to scope it out, so I could let my father know what I had found. There was blood. Blood on the grass and blood pooled beside the cows throat. The blood was still fresh, liquid. The cows throat was ripped up. Like pulled apart. Again my adrenaline kicked off immediately. I ran through all the scenarios of what could have caused this. No wildlife around that area could have done it, except maybe a cougar or a very very large bobcat. But the cows flesh didn't look eaten or cut by teeth and claws. It looked pulled apart. And it was fresh.
Whatever had done it was still around, watching me. I could feel it watching me. I grew up fetching duck eggs out of snake ponds and camping by myself out in the woods. I don't have much fear of nature. But these two times tapped into a primal fear I have never felt again. That was the longest walk home of my life. KY
