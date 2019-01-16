The 'Umbrella Man'

I recently received the following account:
The story I'm about to tell you was a truly terrifying experience that has since scarred me. When I was 14 years old, (23 now) I was having a very typical day. I just got home from a long day at school and was relieved to be able to relax and play some video games. I had set my backpack in the dining room and walked through the kitchen to the computer room. At this time I was home alone with both parents working and sibling out at friends.
I sit down and begin to login when I feel a sudden chill in the air. It made my hair stand on end and so I look around suspiciously but find nothing. After a few minutes of surfing the web I get on Facebook when suddenly the computer chair I'm in is forcefully pulled back and then tilted back while I'm still in it. At the angle I was at I should have toppled over but something was holding me there in place. From the force my head whips back and I'm looking up when I see a shadow looking down at me. At that very second I screamed and then the chair fell forward. With my heart racing so fast I thought it would burst. I look back to a doorway and see something I will never forget. A tall man standing at about 6'4 maybe 6'6 staring at me. He was wearing an all white suit with a white top hat, and white umbrella. He was leaning on the umbrella like a cane in a suave kind of pose. The worst part was that no matter how hard I looked I couldn't see his face. The only feature I could see was his long blonde greasy hair and this inhuman stretched smile. It reminded me of the grin of the monster on the Disturbed album covers.
After what seems like hours he turns, unfurls the umbrella giving me one final look and walks upstairs. Immediately I called my dad and told him what happened. I know it was paranormal and not a robber because of the sinister feeling I had, which I had felt before. My dad told me to pray and said he would head straight home to check on me. After the day had passed and night arrived I was still startled. I don't remember when I fell asleep but I finally drifted off.
Around 3:00 AM I woke to a sudden freezing chill. My room was small and my door overlooked the stairs which I always left open. Standing at the top of the stairs was the same sinister being. Staring and smiling. He stood there for awhile and just watched me as if harnessing my fear. I was paralyzed by fear so I couldn't do anything. Eventually he turned and and walked down the stairs with his umbrella. I can still picture him walking and seeing the umbrella through the stair banister bobbing up and down as he went down.
He visited me three more times before we had a priest bless the house. After that I never saw him again. Still brings tears to my eyes when I think too deeply about it. I consider myself a very spiritual person because of other paranormal experiences I've had. Nothing as truly frightening as that. I've named him the 'Umbrella Man.' I would do almost anything to never see him again. People tell similar stories of a "Hat Man" that sounds a lot like this thing. I don't want anyone to ever have this experience, I know he has visited other people. -Zev
