Shadow Person...Eating a Sandwich / Joplin 'Spook Lights'

Shadow Person...Eating a Sandwich
Chris Petty wrote to tell of his shadow man encounter:
“I wanted to tell you about the only time I saw a ghost / shadow person. This was around 2010. I was visiting my father while he was working in Fresno, California. And I would stay on an air mattress in the living room. While I was there one night, I woke up and had an overwhelming feeling I was not alone and that I needed to look behind me. So I looked behind me and up against the wall was a computer desk and sitting in the chair of the computer desk was a black mass in the shape of a person. There was a light on the backside of the computer tower so I was able to see its shape very clearly. The weird thing is, it looked like it was just sitting there eating. I could see a square object in its hand and every so often it would bring it up to its head and back down to its lap as if it were eating a sandwich. Now I’ve always heard that when you look away or blink they disappear so I forced myself not to blink. I just stared at it until the black mass got more transparent. I started to be able to see through the head of this thing and I could see the wall behind it that was dimly lit by the computer light. It was very odd but the only paranormal thing that has ever happened.“
Source: Beyond The Darkness – December 29, 2018
Beyond Creepy
**********
Joplin 'Spook Lights'
A reader's response to a recent post:
Lon...I grew up in Iowa but had relatives in Kansas. Twice while visiting we took a trip out near Joplin, Missouri to see what they referred to as a "spook light." The first article struck a chord with me because it was almost exactly what I (we) experienced. It happened down a long stretch of a straight road set back in the rural area. There is a highway to the left, but I know what people see is not car lights or reflections because the road itself is set down well below the highway and the highway is still a mile or two distant (there were studies done at one point testing the car headlights theory and it was debunked or at least a pretty thin excuse).
Both times I went there, we would park the car, get out and watch down the road (both times there were also other people who had stopped to see the same thing). I think we usually tried to get there about 9-10pm and both times it was in the summer. The light would appear and seem to bounce back and forth across the road, sometimes getting closer, then moving farther away. I remember my mom and an aunt walking down the road toward it and it seemed to keep pace with them, keeping itself from getting to close.
There was never any sound associated with it, just a single light in the darkness. The secludedness of the road creeped me out more than the actual spook light, but I distinctly remember seeing it.
I do remember my grandmother telling me that one summer they were down visiting and had an odd encounter. She and grandpa and my great and and her husband went out there to see it and the light came up the road at them and actually lit up the entire area over their car. Then it shot away. They always attributed it to the spook light, but I often wonder if it was related or something different entirely. I never got the chance to ask more detailed questions about that encounter when I became an adult. - Craig
**********
