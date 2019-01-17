Pterosaur Observed Near Mobile, Alabama

I recently received the following account:
What I saw that day changed by life and I have never made an official report until today. Around midday spring of 2001, I left my home to attend college classes. We lived down a single lane dirt road in the outskirts of Mobile, Alabama near a large water reservoir called Big Creek Lake. I had the windows of my car down as it was a beautiful day. The radio was off and because of the dirt road, I was driving slowly. I heard a strange noise overhead coming towards me and it piqued my curiosity enough to stop my car and try to see what it was. We lived near a coast guard base so helicopters and other small planes were not unusual to see. But when I heard the noise again, I realized it was unlike anything I had ever heard.
As I leaned my head out the open window, a shadow covered my car and the entire road. Above was the underside of a dark grey leathery animal whose sleek, muscular body carried two enormous bony wings. As it soared over me at a very low height just above the tree line, the body came to a point. I am unsure if there was a tail or just legs arranged in a linear fashion. In an instant, the shadow was gone. All sight of the animal was lost due to surrounding trees. But I heard the noise again. That is when I realized what it was. The sound of air being moved by those gigantic wings. I heard the wings flap a couple more times in what seemed like an impossible wait time between. Then, nothing. I sat in disbelief. My life has never the same. I believe that anything is possible in this weird world. I know what I saw. I will never forget. These things are real. MB
This is the exact location of my sighting:
592 Young Neck Rd
https://goo.gl/maps/Uhz2bU4vYBH2
