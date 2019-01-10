Pale 'Armadillo-Faced' Humanoid

Join me as I welcome UFO / military author and radio host Mack Maloney to Arcane Radio. Mack has written more than fifty novels including military thrillers, men’s action-adventure, science fiction and historical fiction. He created the long-running 'Wingman' series, with one million copies sold. His most recent non-fiction title is 'Mack Maloney's Haunted Universe' and is the host of 'Mack Maloney's Military X-Files.' He has also worked as a consultant to a company working for the U.S. government on anti-terrorist programs. Mack is a native of Boston and a graduate of Emerson College. His website can be found at mackmaloney.com. This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, January 11th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

I work as a hospice chaplain and had a patient for about a year, that had no mental issues associated with her illness, that told me a tale a few times without wavering. In Grassy, Alabama when she was a young mother she was gathering laundry from the line and got a peculiar feeling before seeing this 3ft tall creature lumbering from behind the wood pile. It was white, had long stringy hair that dragged the ground and walked on all 4s. It had a long face like an armadillo with no fur on face that was smooth like bone. It had kind eyes like a human and never broke eye contact. She froze as it approached. It got within hands reach and then went "flat like a bottom sheet" looking up at her. She quickly walked backwards to the door. She also said that same night her baby was crying so she woke to tend to her and noticed the front yard was like daytime with sun shine and blue sky while the backyard was normal night time. This lady was a good honest Christian woman who has since passed. SB**********“This just happened three days ago. Me and my seventeen year old nephew were driving home when we both experienced a glitch in the matrix. We had just got to the top of a hill that had a roundabout at the top. I drove to the first street and took the exit. As we came out of the roundabout there was a man on a 10 speed bicycle. The bike was a brown/burgundy color. He had a yellow 'Dollar General' bag in his right hand and was wearing an old coat from the 80's to early 90's. It was blue with a large downward pointed red chevron and most of a white chevron at the waist band. He had a dirty white helmet on and was probably about 70 years old. It is a 2 lane road and he was riding his bike in my lane. I followed him for about a minute, waiting for a clear chance to pass him, so I really got a good look at him. At the bottom of the hill, about 3/4 mile away, I had to stop at a light. The light wasn't any longer than normal. I then made a left turn and an immediate right. I have gone about 1/8 of a mile on this new street when my nephew said "Another bike? " At that moment we both realized that this man on the bicycle ahead of us was the same man we passed less than 10 minutes earlier!! Everything was exactly the same. Same dirty helmet, same old coat, same 'Dollar General' bag, same bike. There is no possible way that this man came all the way down the hill, went through two stoplights, and was that far ahead of us! We never saw him ride past us while we were stopped either. By this time we are both kinda freaking out! My nephew said he never wants to talk about that again. He said that it scares him to think something like that can actually happen!!” - Linda Thompson**************************************************