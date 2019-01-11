More 'Real-Life' Fictional Characters

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

“Well I never thought I would hear another story about The Count from Sesame Street in my entire life. I had a similar experience when I was five though he wasn't telling me nice things as far as I remember. This was in the 80s and to this day is still the scariest moment of my life. I have literally never told a single person about this. When people bring up Sesame Street I always tell them I never watched it because I thought it was stupid, but the real reason was because of this incident when I was about five with the count. He came out of my closet and I don't remember too many details except for screaming and crying and the sheer terror of it. I did not own any Sesame Street toys or any toys that even remotely looked like that.” - Steven Anita Smith**********“This really scares me because I had an experience just like this, when I was around 3 or 4 years old I was at my great grandma’s nursing home. I still remember certain details of the home like the white doors and metallic gold trim. I was in the hall and there was a door that was clear that lead to a big field (I think it was for the people to take their dog out) but I seen Big Bird. His eyes were normal but I remember feeling calm and invited and it had its arms stretched like it was ready for a hug. I started to the door but my mom had realized I wasn’t in the room and seem I was running towards the door and came and grabbed me in a hurry. I remember pointing at the door and yelling about it but I’m pretty sure she couldn’t see it because she barely remembered when I brought it up. She thinks it was the spirit of a molester who had died there, but I have no clue what it was. I don’t care who believes me. I know what I seen, I know it was real, and I know it wasn’t friendly.” - Saige Kerlin**********“I had several very similar experiences when I was a child. But one in particular was that of being accompanied by "Alice" from the Disney version of Alice in Wonderland. I never thought about it being any other entity at that time, it was my friend and we played, ate and basically hung out all the time. When I ate I needed a reserved spot for her, and when we traveled by car I needed a reserved seat for her. In the beginning my parents saw it as 'standard child phases', but when this went on for months I can remember them being angry with me for pretending. And as so many others I turned away from whichever entity manifested as her. I have never seen 'her' manifest again in my life, although I remember her very vividly. She taught me things, we spoke about life, we painted pictures and played games. Another clear memory of mine is playing with a knight that was named (or called himself) 'Macy'. He did not originate from any movie or series, he just appeared. He told me many things, that he was a Mason among other things. I had no clue what that was back then, as I was 7 or 8. I believe he just called himself that, his name, because it is pronounced 'May-see', and knowing Masons, they love play on words. He taught me many things and told me that my future would be very different than that of my siblings, something that turned out very true. He also made some predictions for me, which also turned out true. I can vividly remember him, he appeared quite often when I played with my younger brother. My brother could not see him, so he just assumed it was my imagination taking over in the play, and I was speaking as one of the characters in the play. Similar things have happened throughout my life, although in my teenage years I scuffed it all off as childhood imagination. But then early twenties, things started manifesting again. As of now I have frequent interaction with entities in both my dreams and wake state. I do not disbelieve any of the people coming forward.” - Drink Water****************************************