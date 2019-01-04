Lost Time on the Sabine River

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

I was fishing on the Sabine River. Suddenly downstream at about 250 yards away I saw two huge rectangle shaped craft. Both were the same and had four square panels of soft white light (not very bright). They were flying along power lines in a huge cow pasture and coming towards me. I reeled in my rods and cranked the boat to go back home. I had to go towards them to reach the canal back to our boat dock. The white panels of light turned into squares inside squares until they were small brilliantly flashing colors. One craft started to slowly rise and the other began to go down towards the ground and they both vanished. When got to the boat dock in our front yard the time had changed from about 10:45pm to 5:30am.Our boat dock was less than a mile from the area where I saw these things. I had intended to be home before midnight as I was only testing a fishing area with fishing rods to see if the big catfish had moved in yet due to rising water so I could set out nets/trotlines. My girlfriend was standing by the dock when I got there. She was upset thinking I'd possibly drowned. We had no phone/car at the time (my mom had cancer and needed our car for emergencies) and she'd already knocked on the neighbors door (no answer) trying to get help. I remember hearing a rooster crow when I turned off the boat engine. I couldn't believe it was 5:30 am. I quit fishing after this happened and only returned to that area in 2011 while riding in the boat with a commercial fisherman. This is a true story. -**********“You do not know the excitement of seeing and chasing a UFO. We were riding on a banca on our way home here in Laguna Lake, Philippines approximately 2 AM. We were three on the boat. It is almost half a kilometer from shore when we saw very beautiful lights in the sky travelling exactly towards our path. It was really beautiful lights. At first we thought that it was just an ordinary helicopter because the Manila International Airport is just 20 kilometers away from where we are are. When flying object was exactly above us, very low and slow flying, we are really amazed by the beautiful lights above us. The flying object is circular in shape with triangular lines extending from the edge to edge, very big round lights in the center and three big round blue lights in every sides of the triangle lines below the object. What is fascinating is that there was very beautiful small lights flashing beneath. We had a very clear sight of the object flying exactly above us and the object almost stops above us very low. We steer our boat to the direction where the object is heading because this object is flying very slow, we are really excited watching the beautiful lights we are following. We followed the object for two minutes and we are shouting with excitement. Then we steer back on our way to shore because we are worried that we will be running out of gasoline. As we headed to shore, I could not pull my eyes away from the object full of beautiful lights. Then after almost three seconds, the object suddenly flew very fast and disappeared in the blink of an eye. This object is rotating as it flies and all its four enormous beautiful lights beneath are all rotating as well. Such a fascinating experience. There are very unforgettable moments in our life, until now this moment keeps haunting me... and may I add this object was soundless, no sound at all, is very huge, really very big round object with very beautiful lights never seen in my life here on our planet.” - Ricardo Capre****************************************