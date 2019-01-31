It Came Out of the Closet

Join me as I welcome exorcist, spiritual deliverance minister and author Bill Bean to Arcane Radio. Bill has performed hundreds of exorcisms / spiritual deliverances worldwide...addressing anything from curses, blocks, attachments, obsession, oppression to possession by demonic spirits. He’s also a life coach, providing guidance and advice on how to be strong in mind, body and spirit. With great sensitivity and understanding, Bill helps his clients to find solutions to a wide array of life challenges. He works with each client to help them build on their strengths to identify and achieve life goals. His most recent book is titled 'Stranger Than Fiction: True Supernatural Encounters of a Spiritual Warrior.' Bill's website can be found at www.billjbean.com. This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, February 1st at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

