Huge Being Observed in Wayne County, NY

I recently found the following account:
This happened a few years ago at my parents house, in a small town in Wayne County, NY. Anyone that knows the area, knows some parts are very rural. Well my parents live right in town, not far from the center of it, but in a weird spot. The town only has maybe 500 people in the town limits and it's surrounded by farmland and forests.
They live right near the railroad tracks and canal and their backyard is pitch black at night because the street lights don't reach back there. The yard backs up to a walking trail and woods, it's actually pretty creepy back there after dark even though it's a 2 blocks from downtown.
The night this story takes place, it was extremely dark. I think it was a new moon or a moonless night, and it was overcast to boot. Late summer or early fall so it was pretty dry, no mud to capture any footprints.
My parents, brother and I were talking in the living room at the front of the house, the part of the house facing town and light. The house is kind of long and skinny, maybe 30 or 40 feet wide, but probably 120-150+ feet long.
As we're talking, the family dog sat up, looked around and started to growl really low. He was a yellow lab, about 90 lbs, half deaf and blind from diabetes. Overall he was a really chill dog. He'd never bark at other dogs and very rarely bark at people. That's what made this so odd. His cackles went up and he started barking towards the back of the house.
There are at least 2 closed doors before you even get to the room where the back door is. The dog is now like full on berserk, barking at the closed door in the hallway. We opened it and followed him to see why he was going nuts. We get to the door to the back room and are now worried someone had broken in but when we opened it, Marley shot straight to the back door. Jumping and barking and snarling. Making sounds I've never heard this big baby of a dog make.
I open the back door and he tried to bolt out. He was going to attack whoever or whatever was out there. Me and my parents step out on the back porch and close Marley inside. He still sounds almost f*cking rabid. We wait a second for our eyes to adjust, because the back yard is pitch black.
We see a silhouette maybe 40 or 50 feet away, standing at the edge of the yard right near the railroad tracks access road. Now, to say this thing was big is an understatement. It was way over 6 feet tall, probably closer to 7 and a half or 8 and extremely broad. I'd think it was a potential burglar that we caught sneaking up to the house if it wasn't so f*cking massive.
My parents to this day swear it was a black bear. Officially, according to the DEC, black bears don't live anywhere near this area and haven't for a long time. Also, the size of it would have been a record sized bear.
Also the reaction of my dog going nuts doesn't seem like what a bear would do. After we had put Marley inside it just stood there, upright, for about 2 minutes before we decided it was best to go inside as the hairs on the back of our necks were standing up.
The reason it freaked me out, was even at the distance it was at, you could hear it breath. Deep, raspy breaths. It sounded like it was breathing right next to my ear. They were slow and steady, not like someone who was out of breath. It wasn't like they were trying to make their breath sound loud, it just was.
I immediately went to find a flashlight, but when. I got back outside, whatever it was, was gone.
No tracks, no fur, just a huge silhouette that was too big to be a person, but acted unlike any wild animal I've ever encountered. OD
Edit: here's the house on Google Earth: https://earth.app.goo.gl/?apn=com.google.earth&ibi=com.google.b612&isi=293622097&ius=googleearth&link=https%3a%2f%2fearth.google.com%2fweb%2f%4043.08186399,-76.8731848,117.35574145a,273.93657992d,35y,15.62743984h,0t,0r%2fdata%3dCjASLhIgYWJiZTA3ZGNkODM3MTFlNmIzMmFhNWViMDBhYjQ5ZmMaCkVhcnRoIFZpZXc
The spot with the cars was where we saw it, back where the weeds start. If you go a couple of miles in either direction on the railroad tracks, you get to woods. I've heard the theory that Bigfoot uses powerline trails as a highway of sorts. I'm thinking in this area they may use the railroad tracks as a way to move between towns without being seen. At night it's dark and there is rarely anyone on/around them.
Edit 2: dunno if the Google Earth link works right, here's an imgur with three pics of the area: https://m.imgur.com/OeHFCsq,MI9SwJ7,hg50FXa
At the time I believe it was a lot more overgrown. I think Google Earth got pictures of it in the spring before everything grows in.
**********
Facebook event announcement: Talking Bigfoot - Dan Maslak and Regan Lee - Arcane Radio
**********
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'
If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Some Weird Cases of Monsters in Ponds
Poltergeists and Mysterious Psychic Powers
Lost Tomb of Cleopatra and Mark Antony May Have Been Found
Elephants are evolving to be tuskless after decades of poaching pressure
Is a Serial-Killer Gang Murdering Young Men Across the US?
**********
Strange Pennsylvania Monsters
Mojave Mysteries (Desert Paranormal Series) (Volume 1)
Nightmare in the Woods: One Family's True, Strange and Terrifying Encounter with Bigfoot in the Northeastern United States
The Sociopath Next Door
UPDATED WEEKLY: Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - iHeart Radio
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved