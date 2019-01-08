'Funky Beings' Encounter

“One of my earliest thoughts from my childhood. I guess I was between 4 and maybe 6, I remember waking up and someone was leading me out of my bedroom and I couldn't turn around. I tried to turn around and look at him and I couldn't see them. What I remember, my parents were on the couch sitting straight up but they were just basically comatose. They were just sitting on the couch. I remember looking at them and it was just like, 'they are not yelling at me for being out of bed.' What were they doing on the couch? It wasn't a grey arm, it was more brown. It touched the side of my dad's head and he said, 'You will now feel pain.' and he winced. I don't know from there. I don't remember anything else, really. It was pretty strange. I can remember the color of the walls. I can remember the books that were open that they were reading, my parents. I don't know what that was. It was kind of a visitation type thing, maybe. I don't know. (Lewis asks if they were robotic or biological beings) I have no idea. It had a scent to it. It kind of smelled like rusted machinery, almost, they smelled like rust. That's all I could smell in my nose. It was a long time ago but clearly it was so scary, like, I couldn't turn around. I was trying to turn around to look and see what was behind me. It smelled like rot... just something that... it doesn't sit right, like it doesn't smell right. I don't know how to explain it.”

“I worked on the barge lines on the Ohio River in the early 2000s. Being the low man on the totem pole, I was left with the ship while it was getting repaired. So just below Pittsburgh, in the winter, alone on the ship, I decided to sleep in the captain's room. Just as I was falling asleep on the first night, the covers pulled down and the mattress sank. I was not asleep yet so I know that I wasn't dreaming. I was so terrified that I jumped from the bed, ran off the ship (which was docked) in my underwear and socks, into the snow and up the hill to an empty lot. No one was around for miles. I was terrified until the negative zero weather forced me back inside. The ship was down for repairs so it was dead quiet except for the river running chunks of ice against the hull. I had electric hooked up but this was before the cellphone era so I had to 'man up' which is impossible to do with frozen testes. I head back to the captain's quarters. My belongings are thrown out of the room. I spent the next four hours in the galley, eating to stay awake and calm my nerves before the engineer arrived. Then I'm told about the captain that the ship was named for who died four months before I started in that bed. He was found sitting hunched over from heart complications. I refused to ever work on that boat again.”

Join me as I welcome UFO / military author and radio host Mack Maloney to Arcane Radio. Mack has written more than fifty novels including military thrillers, men’s action-adventure, science fiction and historical fiction. He created the long-running 'Wingman' series, with one million copies sold. His most recent non-fiction title is 'Mack Maloney's Haunted Universe' and is the host of 'Mack Maloney's Military X-Files.' He has also worked as a consultant to a company working for the U.S. government on anti-terrorist programs. Mack is a native of Boston and a graduate of Emerson College. His website can be found at mackmaloney.com. This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, January 11th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. Arcane Radio offers informative and entertaining guests and commentary, either live or by podcast. Both survive solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

********************We were taking an evening walk with the dogs at Cwmbran Masted Mountain and as we pulled up I noticed what I thought was a guy watching us from the bushes on the side. So I turned to see what I could see in the mirror and it was not there. But to our surprise it hadn't moved away but was still turning and pointing away and stopping to stare at us. I actually went to the spot where it was standing and there was an eerie feeling and a smell I've never smelled before...almost like a cinnamon type of smell I think? I personally am still back and forth trying to figure this out and the one night it was spying on me again from behind a rock, I went over to take a look knowing what I saw hadn't moved. But it was gone which I don't understand. There is a lot of strange activity there every night and I'm really hoping you guys can help me shed some light on this for me as I can't rest until I know more. I have many pictures some of which are enhanced for more detail but the pictures are actually screen shot from the video footage I took as I felt video footage is what I find better to capture frames and get more movements between frames which is what I've got. - MUFON**************************************************