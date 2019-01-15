Frightening Winged Humanoid Encounter in Northern Minnesota

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature? Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoMothman #ChicagoPhantom

DH had recently come across the Chicago area winged humanoid posts and subsequent reports I had received in 2017-18. This was the first time DH had been aware of these sightings. This is why DH contacted me directly, in order to report his experience from 2011.DH and a companion were driving south on I-35, after leaving the Black Bear Casino and on their way back to Moose Lake, Minnesota. It was a clear moonlit night, approximately 2AM. DW was driving a sports car.As he was driving, he observed a large winged being quickly descending from the sky about 50 yards in front of him. It literally looked like a human with wide bat-like wings, that spanned across the entire southbound lane. The being glided towards the car, as if it was going to collide with the windshield. In fact, DH's companion coiled expecting an impact. DH braced himself for a collision, but suddenly the winged being flew over the vehicle. Both occupants were extremely shaken, to the point where DH pulled over onto the shoulder.DH stated that the being was dark brown in color, with a shiny wet-like appearance. The wings were leather-like and quite large. The body was 5-6 ft in length and thin, with a narrow head that had pointed ears. The eyes were hollow and dark. The being never flapped or moved its wings, as if it had another means of propulsion.DH never reported the encounter and felt that no one would ever believe him. He felt comfortable relaying the encounter to me after reading about the Chicago incidents.