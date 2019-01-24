Face in the Fire

“In 1957, my two brothers and I and my mother were living in Rosales, in Mexico. We lived in what we call the English Lady's House. A woman had rented it to us and she was in San Francisco and I had the room at the end of the house. It was in a big L shape. And I had a fireplace and I loved that fireplace. And I loved my little room.



One morning, in the middle of November, I woke up and I don't know how long I'd been awake. I was looking into the fire and I saw faces and I was so cold. I was colder than I had ever been in my life even though I was next to a fireplace and I just kept getting colder and colder and I could not move. And I saw shapes in the fireplace, in the fire and faces. Then I saw a face and a hand came out and it said, 'Come!' I got up and somehow I fell on the floor and crawled over near it and I couldn’t move. I couldn't get over to the fireplace. (Noory asks why she didn't go the other way) Because my brain was numb and I was on obedience mode. I felt I couldn't resist. I felt I had to do what the hand told me to. It was motioning, 'Come. Come. You'll be safe here.' And I started to listen to it. I couldn’t get over to it because my legs wouldn't work. One leg could work and finally I got up near the door and for some reason I did not go into the fire. I got outside and then my head hurt a little bit but I was still so cold. And I looked back and there was the face still. And there was a black face there. I struggled away.



Finally my brain began to operate. I struggled away and crawled by the swimming pool but I was still so very cold. This was about 80 degrees and the mangos were falling. I went through the mangos. And I kept looking back and I thought, No, I’m not going back. I was numb. My brain was numb. (George asks about the face she saw) It was black and there had been killings in the 1500s by the conquistadors. With helmets and the Indians built the church. There had been much murder about and it looked like a man with maybe a helmet or something but he as not a happy man and he wanted more to join him.”

Join me as I welcome Bigfoot enthusiasts Dan Maslak and Regan Lee to Arcane Radio. Dan has been personally seeking the truth about Bigfoot for over 20 years in his part of Georgia. He'll be telling us about the evidence he has collected during his 'deep in the woods' investigations. Regan has been a long-time Bigfoot enthusiast who hails from Oregon. She will present her experiences and theories collected during her investigations in the Pacific Northwest. This should be a very informative show! Join us this Friday, January 25th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

**********I saw two beings about 5 to 5.6 feet tall. They were bony structured in the shape of people with large heads, skinny everywhere but they had muscles on their arms. I got a real good look at them from the dark but the one kept pacing back and forth like he was nervous and the other one kept looking out deep while standing completely still for a couple minutes at a time. I kept getting this sense like he knew somebody was looking at him but he never turned exactly at me to see me even though I felt he knew someone was looking at him. His buddy kept pacing back and forth and saying something to him because I could see his mouth talking and his head moving then he would turn around and walk a few feet away and come back again. They were both outside of a neighbor's house in the front yard and I was in an enclosed porch watching them being real quiet. Funny thing about it was that it was pretty cold outside and I was cold even with my jacket on yet they were naked! That tripped me out and the other thing was that they were both a mix between brown and orange but more of a flat chalky tannish darker orange. I remember their bony shoulders and the sharp looking bones on their sternum plates. They were close enough to me that I could see the nervous one's mouth talking to the one that kept looking deep. I kept trying to figure out what they were doing and to the best was that they were guarding the front of this lit up square door that the nervous one kept walking back and forth too. It started to come to an end when this big yellow round ball started getting smaller and the nervous one headed towards it and I lost sight of him. Then the other one that looked out deep the whole time turned slowly but like was still being cautious about something and started walking around a bit then went straight back to this white doorway and disappeared then the yellow ball seemed to get smaller and was gone. -**************************************************