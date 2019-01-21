Extraterrestrial Presence in Toronto

Join me as I welcome Bigfoot enthusiasts Dan Maslak and Regan Lee to Arcane Radio. Dan has been personally seeking the truth about Bigfoot for over 20 years in his part of Georgia. He'll be telling us about the evidence he has collected during his 'deep in the woods' investigations. Regan has been a long-time Bigfoot enthusiast who hails from Oregon. She will present her experiences and theories collected during her investigations in the Pacific Northwest. This should be a very informative show! Join us this Friday, January 25th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

I woke abruptly and found a triangular shape left on my hand. I was sleeping in a deep sleep. I woke up. My arm was stretched out and I found this marking on my hand. I have done some research and it all points to alien abduction and or some kind of intervention or interaction. I was asleep and do not remember seeing any extraterrestrial. However, I have seen many in the beaches area of toronto and had one come into my apartment about two years ago. Grey skin. Tall, and semi cloaked. All I could see were the ankles. The electric heaters started to act funky and blink off and on. Then I was injected and fought to stay awake. I fought to stay awake and I never saw anything after. I do not know how long it stayed in my apartment because it was quiet and cloaked somehow.I also saw a hovering object with two Toronto police officers above the water treatment plant in the beaches Toronto. The craft looked older and beat up with dents in it. All three of us had a majestic, calm feeling wash over us. We all turned around at the same time to converse and when we turned around it was gone. I regret not taking a picture. This was like at 6am. I have also found ginormous footsteps in the beaches on the sand which I have photos of after one night and encountering another extraterrestrial. The footstep was large. I was being chased the night before. I ran up the stairs on Munro Park to get to my apartment. And then I heard a large rock over 40cm in length being thrown my way. I knew the being was over 7 ft and extremely strong. I was there that night to watch the meteor shower. My friends left and stayed behind. When I stayed behind, it was trying to talk to me from the bushes it was hiding behind. Then I took off and ran. It was only me, the lake and some houses. So I decided to sprint and high tail it. I have also seen conehead shaped aliens as well at night in the beaches. -**********“I was born in 1976. I have a vivid memory from my childhood (I believe it was when I was 3 or 4 years old) of sitting in the living room of our 2nd floor apartment one night, watching The Muppet Show, while my parents were in the kitchen getting dinner ready. It was a very large older style house, located in Stockbridge, Michigan, that was owned at the time by my grandparents. The upper floor had been divided into several apartments. For some strange reason, while I was watching The Muppets, I felt compelled to look towards the window. Pressed against the glass were two hands, but they did not look human. The fingers were very long and skinny and came to points instead of being rounded at the tips, and the skin was a very pale shade of grayish white. I was so terrified, I couldn't even speak. I just sat there, staring towards the window, when suddenly, the hands slid down the glass and disappeared from sight. I never told anyone about it until years later, and no one really believed me. To this day, I have no real idea what it was I saw that night, and it makes my blood run cold to think what could have happened if I had actually gone to the window instead of being frozen in place with fear. - lonewolf9390**************************************************