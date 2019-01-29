Earlier Eyewitness To Prairie Creek Reservoir Winged Humanoid Comes Forward

I received the following email on Sunday, January 27, 2019 in reference to my post Large Flying Humanoid Observed Near Prairie Creek Reservoir, Indiana:
My husband was on Facebook and saw this article that you wrote and immediately showed it to me because I am certain this is the creature I saw 8 yrs ago in 2011 around this same time of year (winter) when I was on my way to work.
The events unfolded as such. I was driving down Rd 1 in between 400 and 500 S. Now this location is in Randolph County just ten to fifteen minutes kind of east from Prairie Creek Reservoir. This is why the article caught my husband's attention from the beginning. Anyway, as I was driving I saw what appeared to be a human crouched down in the road. As I got closer and the more I slowed down it did not move, so I was at a complete stop. This thing slowly turned its head to look my way and it had greenish yellowish-like eyes, like the color of cat eyes. It stared for maybe three seconds and then proceeded to slowly get up from its position, like a human would stand up because it had legs. It turned towards my car. It stepped on my car and used it to take off. Then it lifted off like a glider towards the sky. I turned my head just in time to see it tuck its legs into its body, so it did appear as a bird in flight...kind of. Its wingspan was wider than anything I've ever seen on an animal in my life.
I told my husband what had happened and he told me it had to have been a bird...until he saw this article.
I've never said anything to anyone else in fear that I would be made out to be an idiot. I also would still like to maintain my privacy as I do not want any public attention from this as I have a young daughter and do not want her to be bought into it either. I hope you'll maintain my privacy as well and keep my involvement just a witness as you did the other witness in your article. RP
