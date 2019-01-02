Bigfoot 'Slapped' My Home / Alien 'Body Invaders'

Join me as I welcome exorcist, spiritual deliverance minister and author Bill Bean to Arcane Radio. Bill has performed hundreds of exorcisms / spiritual deliverances worldwide...addressing anything from curses, blocks, attachments, obsession, oppression to possession by demonic spirits. He’s also a life coach, providing guidance and advice on how to be strong in mind, body and spirit. With great sensitivity and understanding, Bill helps his clients to find solutions to a wide array of life challenges. He works with each client to help them build on their strengths to identify and achieve life goals. His most recent book is titled 'Stranger Than Fiction: True Supernatural Encounters of a Spiritual Warrior.' Bill's website can be found at www.billjbean.com. This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, January 4th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

“I lived in Central Oregon, there are many encounters with Bigfoot and Dogman. I believe I had a Bigfoot slap the side of my home and break the outside light. The light was 8 feet from the ground. I lived next to a forest and heard the 'samurai' chatter screams and yells. My neighbors thought there were people in the woods doing drugs. I never believed that it was people we were hearing late at night in the woods. It was during winter and it gets below zero and snow and ice and I never found any signs or evidence of any people being in the woods.” - CW**********Sydney, NSW, Australia -1979-11-01: One night back in 1979, we were living at Plumpton in Sydney. My wife and I were awakened by a humming noise and bright lights coming through the bedroom window. The baby was screaming and the dogs were going off. We were paralysed, could not move. We were visited by unusually small beings with smallish ugly heads. They came inside my house. I felt them enter my body. I will never forget the burning pain where I was invaded. I would like to talk to someone about this before I die.These people were silvery dark and had orange looking eyes. The house was isolated where we lived, but the light was coming into the windows of the house. Couldn't actually see the craft but could hear it humming, and the following day I went to work at the local hospital and was terrified. At the time I was about 26 years old then, and I am 65 now. I am getting older now, and my wife is pretty much paralyzed, as she has suffered from a series of strokes. She still remembers it all as well.I really need to tell someone the truth of what happened to my family.I feel I need to tell someone finally, but I'm scared to talk to anyone about it. You know I could be locked up in a mental institution for talking about this. -**********“Linda Godfrey has mentioned "half lion, half dog" creatures. I have actually seen something to that exact description. Saw it out in a field. Thought I saw a mountain lion, then it looked like a coyote or some kind of mixture of those two. Saw it in north Texas, near the Red River. Right before I saw it, a couple of horses were stomping toward me. Seemed like a warning for me to walk back home before I got too close to that creature. Four-legged.” - VF**********“I used to live on the sunshine coast, British Columbia, Canada and to get there, you had to catch a ferry on my side (Langdale). You had to walk down this long walkway covered with a sheet metal roof with florescent lights every few meters. One night, on the last ferry back, I was walking down said walkway. It was the middle of summer, and moths were swarming the lights. At the end, weirdly, seemed to be a bird or dove. A lady ahead of me passed under it, and flinched upon looking at it. I approached and had a closer look. It wasn't a bird. It was a moth. A MASSIVE moth. I'd say it was about the same size of your average crow in wingspan. The weird thing was, it was the exact same as every other grey moth. It looked identical to the small ones. Same body shape, same wings, same color and pattern, just way, WAY bigger. It had a really fluffy body, with two big feeler things on its head. I moved closer for a better look, and it flapped its wings really fast, spreading white dander or something onto my face and glasses. A guy came up behind me, laughed, and simply said "big moth" then moved on proving I wasn't the only one who saw it. Nobody else seemed to really care though. I feel a little crazy even relaying this story. I'm a pretty short girl though, maybe it didn't look so big to larger people? I went home and researched moths in the area. This was years ago, and I don't remember my findings exactly but it looked identical to the normal grey moths you see anywhere in north america just, way too big. Paranormal? Probably not. But I vividly remember it to this day and according to the internet, this thing shouldn't exist... It happened. easily the weirdest thing I've experienced.” - Qiang Huangsha**************************************************