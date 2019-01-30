Bigfoot Encounter in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

“I got a quick sighting. My boss, we're at work right now, I called for him a couple times during like a UFO episode. I'm pretty sure he lives in a hotspot. It's right next to a reservation land, or a conservation land that used to be a military shooting range in the civil war and he's the last house in the cul de sac so his yard is right next to the woods. And I believe it's a portal. And one day this past summer, he had lit a fire around duskish, when the sun went down and he turned his head and he saw this little, like, 3 or 4 foot, naked, hairy, like, feral child or like a little gremlin type thing and I know you were talking earlier tonight about a horse-man but he had like shaggy hair. Then his hair went back down his neck like that, like a horse-man, almost, and he was kind of hunched over. And he kind of galloped off and when they checked the footprints, there was no footprints.”

Join me as I welcome exorcist, spiritual deliverance minister and author Bill Bean to Arcane Radio. Bill has performed hundreds of exorcisms / spiritual deliverances worldwide...addressing anything from curses, blocks, attachments, obsession, oppression to possession by demonic spirits. He’s also a life coach, providing guidance and advice on how to be strong in mind, body and spirit. With great sensitivity and understanding, Bill helps his clients to find solutions to a wide array of life challenges. He works with each client to help them build on their strengths to identify and achieve life goals. His most recent book is titled 'Stranger Than Fiction: True Supernatural Encounters of a Spiritual Warrior.' Bill's website can be found at www.billjbean.com. This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, February 1st at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

NH states that he had just returned home from work, about 11PM CT (local time) on Tuesday, January 29th. At the time there was approximately 10-12" of snow on the ground and the temperature was in the -30s F. The first thing he did when he arrived home was to take his Golden Retriever out.As NH and his dog walked along the street, the dog soon reacted violently to a large upright being crossing the street ahead of them...maybe 75 yards away. The 8+ ft. being was massive and was walking quickly, passing under a streetlamp when it reached their side of the sidewalk.NH noticed that it was hair-covered, but could not make out any details other than a cone-shaped head and that it had very wide shoulders. The dog continued to react with incessant barking, prompting a neighbor to turn on their porch light.NH was confused by what he witnessed and asked me if a Black Bear could have been that large and able to walk like a human. It does seem that he encountered a Bigfoot in his neighborhood. Lon************************************************************