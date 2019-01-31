Thursday, January 31, 2019

Bat-Winged Humanoid Encountered Near Indianapolis International Airport


I recently received the following report from an eyewitness 'CJ':

A friend of mine just sent me an article on sightings about the humanoid type flying creature in Indiana. It had written in it about a recent sighting of this thing. My girlfriend and I both witnessed this same creature about 6 years ago (summer 2012) while traveling I-465 north headed to the Indianapolis International Airport around 3am.

The creature (Mothman) as we have been calling it, flew right in front of our windshield! It soared in between 2 buildings and came right in front of the van (taxi van, I was on a cab fare). It turned its head and looked right at us with little red eyes. It then flapped its wings one time and flew to the left really fast. The wings were so beautiful. I'll never forget how amazing they were. It was a very bat-like being. You could almost see through his wings. You could see the veins bulging from all angles of the wings and light that illuminated through them in the background. And I'll NEVER forget the eyes. They were piercing and felt as if they looked right into my soul. It was definitely a very deep feeling.

And you know funny thing was? Even though this massive thing flew so close in front of the van, I felt I was going to hit him, I never once put my breaks on. And I think back about that and why I didn't a lot. I mean I'm a taxi driver with a chauffeur license trained to be safe and cautious. Yet I never once slammed on my brakes or attempted to stop.

Just thought I should contact you. I hope to hear back from you. I would like to know more about this thing. We wanted to tell someone bigger than just our circle of friends and family but didnt know who. CJ

NOTE: I contacted CJ and her companion for additional information. She and her companion (in the front) were with two fares (soldier and his girlfriend in the back). CJ states that the winged being had a thin 7 ft. body, brownish in color. The bat-like wingspan was at least 12 ft. in length. The red eyes had a distinct illumination and were very bright.

The area around the Indianapolis International Airport is well-known for UFO and anomalous activity. EX - UFO Sighting Results in Possible MIB Encounter - Reports of UFOs Causing Electrical Disturbances - Lon

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature? Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. We have received credible reports from the Chicago area / Illinois / Wisconsin / Indiana / Michigan / Pennsylvania / Ohio / Florida / Minnesota / Southern Ontario.

