Aliens Next Door?

“Last night I think I may have had a time slip. I went to bed before my wife which is what typically happens because she is the night owl. I fell asleep rather quickly. I woke up once and it felt a tad bit later and my wife and dog were fast asleep. I was tired and groggy and I myself rolled over and fell back asleep. Now here's the weird part. I wake up again, and my wife and dog are gone. I decided to get up and check and see if they were okay. When I get to the living room, they're both laying on the couch where they had been earlier that night. I know the logical explanation is that I dreamt it however when I woke up the first time, it was extremely real. I had all of my senses. I honestly felt like I had a time slip.”

Join me as I welcome exorcist, spiritual deliverance minister and author Bill Bean to Arcane Radio. Bill has performed hundreds of exorcisms / spiritual deliverances worldwide...addressing anything from curses, blocks, attachments, obsession, oppression to possession by demonic spirits. He’s also a life coach, providing guidance and advice on how to be strong in mind, body and spirit. With great sensitivity and understanding, Bill helps his clients to find solutions to a wide array of life challenges. He works with each client to help them build on their strengths to identify and achieve life goals. His most recent book is titled 'Stranger Than Fiction: True Supernatural Encounters of a Spiritual Warrior.' Bill's website can be found at www.billjbean.com. This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, January 4th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. Arcane Radio offers informative and entertaining guests and commentary, either live or by podcast. Both survive solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

“When I was 15 my family moved to a small town in the country. Our house was on a one acre plot on a very long dirt road. We had friends we knew who had lived there for many years. Now the weird. Next door there was a couple who were both the same height (about 5 ft.). They would come to the fence that divided our property and just stare for hours. They would never speak. One morning we got up they were gone. Never heard a moving truck and they didn't have a car. A couple of months later an older woman moved in. She told my mom the realtor had told her the house had been vacant for over a year! Our friends down the road said they thought they were aliens. They said they had never spoken to them the nearly a year they had lived there. They just came to their fence and stared.” - Roxanne Needham**********"In 1985, Blythe, California, myself and Elizabeth Marshall watched a UFO almost hit a plane going towards L.A. The craft was a shapeshifter, and struck me with a beam that caused extreme fear for about 4 to 5 seconds, then back to normal. The mothership disappeared 3 or 4 times, and reappeared, then turned invisible, and did not come back into view. A smaller ship went too and I think landed at some Indian petroglyphs on Highway 95 going north from Blythe, California. This was on a bright sunny day, with no clouds. These crafts exist, and I've seen them more than once. This is a true fact; except it. Once you see them, you will know.” - Chuck Branam************************************************************