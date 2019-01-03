Aliens Next Door?
“When I was 15 my family moved to a small town in the country. Our house was on a one acre plot on a very long dirt road. We had friends we knew who had lived there for many years. Now the weird. Next door there was a couple who were both the same height (about 5 ft.). They would come to the fence that divided our property and just stare for hours. They would never speak. One morning we got up they were gone. Never heard a moving truck and they didn't have a car. A couple of months later an older woman moved in. She told my mom the realtor had told her the house had been vacant for over a year! Our friends down the road said they thought they were aliens. They said they had never spoken to them the nearly a year they had lived there. They just came to their fence and stared.” - Roxanne Needham
**********
Hit by a Blue Beam
"In 1985, Blythe, California, myself and Elizabeth Marshall watched a UFO almost hit a plane going towards L.A. The craft was a shapeshifter, and struck me with a beam that caused extreme fear for about 4 to 5 seconds, then back to normal. The mothership disappeared 3 or 4 times, and reappeared, then turned invisible, and did not come back into view. A smaller ship went too and I think landed at some Indian petroglyphs on Highway 95 going north from Blythe, California. This was on a bright sunny day, with no clouds. These crafts exist, and I've seen them more than once. This is a true fact; except it. Once you see them, you will know.” - Chuck Branam
**********
Time Slip or Dream?
Ely from Kansas wrote to tell of weird experience he had:
“Last night I think I may have had a time slip. I went to bed before my wife which is what typically happens because she is the night owl. I fell asleep rather quickly. I woke up once and it felt a tad bit later and my wife and dog were fast asleep. I was tired and groggy and I myself rolled over and fell back asleep. Now here's the weird part. I wake up again, and my wife and dog are gone. I decided to get up and check and see if they were okay. When I get to the living room, they're both laying on the couch where they had been earlier that night. I know the logical explanation is that I dreamt it however when I woke up the first time, it was extremely real. I had all of my senses. I honestly felt like I had a time slip.”
Source: Darkness Radio - January 11, 2016
Beyond Creepy
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
