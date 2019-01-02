2nd Winged Humanoid Observed in Gary, Indiana

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature? Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoMothman #ChicagoPhantom

This report will be included on the Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map

On Monday, January 22, 2019, I received a text message from a resident in Gary, Indiana. I called the witness, RH, to discuss his observations.RH states that his family had been on their front porch one evening in late September 2018. This was on the 300 block of E. 43rd Ave. in Gary, Indiana. Across the street was a small lot with several tall trees. It was a clear night and the moon backlit the grove of trees.RH's brother or father noticed a large winged being flying near the top of one of the trees, and made the rest of the family aware of the being. The children were taken back into the house. RH, his brother and father continued to observe the winged humanoid...which was described as having a body of 4-5 ft in length. The wingspan was approximately 10-12 ft, but could have been larger. The entire body and wings were dark in color.RH stated that body reminded him of a 'large monkey' in shape. The wings were bat-like and reflected in the moonlight. All the witnesses heard a 'whooshing' sound when the being flapped it's huge wings.The winged being flew into the trees and disappeared.RH's brother contacted him when he saw my post of the recent winged humanoid sighting in Gary, Indiana. They had not told anyone else outside of the family. At that point, RH texted me.The Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team will continue to investigate this sighting and all other related sightings around the Lake Michigan area, as well as all winged humanoid accounts reported to us throughout the world. Lon