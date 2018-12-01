Upright 'Tiger Man' Encountered in Queensland

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

“I've also encountered a cat man humanoid being in the woods of northern Queensland, Australia. I was working at a security detention centre in a place called Weipa up there. It's absolutely vast land there with woods stretching for miles and miles. It was about 3 AM in the morning when the encounter occurred. There were four security post around the fence line which we had to man and make sure the detainees didn't escape. I was stationed at Zulu 3 post which was situated behind the detention centre. Where those seven Lebanese detainees escaped three months before I started working there etc.It was 3 AM and I was sitting at my post watching a kookaburra bird swoop down from the top of the tall fence to the grass collecting bugs, lizards, etc. when I heard a crash in the woods behind my post. This caused all the occupying kookaburra birds to wake up and call. There were thousands of them up there in the northern Queensland. I quickly got up and ran to see what the commotion was all about. Is when I saw what the birds where hacking at. It was a cat humanoid being standing about two metres behind my post. It was making its way through the trees until it saw me standing there watching it. It stopped and put both its hands up which looked like long claw's. It stood about 8 to 9 feet tall. I was trying to see what it looked like through the darkness but all I could see was feature wise was the shape of a cats face. Like a tiger. Honestly it looked ferocious and it was built like it was made to do serious damage. Standing on two feet. It then walked backwards into the words and vanished into the darkness of the woods. I was so glad I had a 40 feet fence between me and that monstrosity. For the remainder of my time working there I kept my back faced towards the detention centre and my front faced towards the woods. This encounter I'll definitely take to my grave.” - Mike Takesflight**********“When I was in high school we had a ghost cat. We all used to see it in flashes out of the corners of our eye. And of course my real (very much alive) cat, Nike, used to chase things and hiss at the wall. One night I was lying in bed and I felt my cat jump up on the bed and curl up in his favorite spot that he always sleeps in between my apart ankles on the edge of the bed. Naturally I thought nothing of it as it was a nightly occurrence. That was until about a half an hour later that something else jumped up on my bed. I Instantly craned my neck backwards to see Nike who was just staring at the indent in the blankets since clearly he couldn’t go to lay down in his favorite spot because something was already there!! - Kyla Crush****************************************