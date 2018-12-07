Unknown Howling Beast

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

“Around 02' I was living in a place called Lawrenceville, Georgia, right outside of Atlanta. My ex-husband and I lived in these apartments that was gated. Well, he smoked so I'd tell him to go on the balcony. One morning, I woke up and he kinda looked freaked out. I ask him what's wrong then he told me that he was outside on the balcony smoking when off in the distance he heard a noise. See there was a train track nearby so... Anyway, he said that the dogs from the nearby neighborhood were barking. So he's kinda scared and then he said he heard it again this time it sounded closer and so he quietly slides back into the apartment. He hears the sound again and he claims it was so loud he felt the sliding glass door rattle. He said this time it was right outside the door. He compared the sound to the movie 'An American Werewolf in Paris' - the scene where the guys are being chased in the sewers and the werewolf howls.” - Death By Cake**********“I wanted to tell my story from when I was a little girl. It was in the 1960s, between 1961 and 1966 me and my little brother we're growing up with my grandmother and Wichita Kansas. He was an albino and had scarlet fever at birth which left him mentally retarded. Our room had two twin beds and his crib was in the middle of the beds. Being an albino, he was legally blind in the daytime and he could see better at night. So he tended to stay awake all night. We had a walk in closet in our room and at night human sized toys, a toy soldier with a drum, a Raggedy Ann doll, and a teddy bear, would come out of the closet and dance around his crib. Back in those days the houses had flowered wallpaper and I remember counting the flowers on the wall paper turning away from the dolls trying to go to sleep. I don't remember them making any sound but it was just their presence that kept me awake. This one on every night for about two years until he became too hard to handle and was institutionalized. This incident is what caused me to be interested in the paranormal from a child to an adult. I am 57 now, and I believe that he manifested the dolls to keep him company. I have seen other things and people off and on during my life. It tends to run in my family. Thankfully I haven't seen anything that really scared me. I am an avid viewer of your videos and I have yet to hear of human size dolls. MW."****************************************