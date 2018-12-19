Unexplained Personal Experiences

This week, Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research will discuss current cases and updates. Join us this Friday, December 21st at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

“My wife met me after work at a campground I reserved in Sugarloaf State Park in Sonoma County, California. There were people everywhere and that Friday was busy up there. She and I set up the tent and decided to make a fire and relax. That's all I remember of her being there. I woke up in the tent and all the blankets were gone, she was gone and I was the only camper in the park which was impossible because there were no other spots and I had to reserve mine a day in advance. It was pitch black about 3AM. I have no recollection of falling asleep and was frantically running around to find out what happened. The ranger kiosk was closed and there was a sign on the window that made my heart jump up into my throat. CLOSED FOR THE SEASON. That was scary. Very scary. Besides me being the ONLY person in the entire campground. The story gets even stranger. I drove to the house and there was her car in the driveway. I went upstairs to try to figure out what the heck was going on and she jumped up and with a worried look asked me where the hell have I been? She never went to Sugarloaf because the park was closed for the season. She wouldn’t listen to me because it made no sense. It didn’t make sense. I have to admit but I can’t understand how that could have taken place. True story that I still can’t explain.” - Terry Rich**********I was born in Eastern New Mexico, but was dragged out east when my mother remarried. My grandfather (mother's father) was a self-made man, no-nonsense, didn't mince words kind of a guy. Not the type of grandpa that would dote on his children and give 'em candy and such, however he was a man that deserved and earned tons of respect. (As an example: my grandfather taught me how to play poker at age 12. He taught me how to bet, how to figure out if I had a good hand or whatever. What he didn't teach me is how to have a poker face. Long story short; he took me for the entire contents of my piggy bank. No, he didn't give it back.)Grandpa always had a soft spot for me, but that manifested in him just being open and honest about how good or how crappy life could be. So when he passed away in 1999, I went back to New Mexico to be a pallbearer. I went to the funeral home and took a seat up front, just sitting there and waiting for the people to fill in, and to sit and reflect on my time with Grandpa.So I'm sitting there all alone with my thoughts and memories and out of nowhere a voice in my left ear says "what do you think all these people really think about the dead sonuvabitch in the box?"I look around and the nearest person is about 4 pews behind me, so there's no way he could have said anything in my ear. Besides that, who would say that about my grandpa? The only one I know that would say it would have been him. He would have said it, grinned ear to ear and then popped that nasty cigar stub back into his mouth.I heard that voice 2 other times after that...one time it told me to "tell your sister to take care of that towhead." (Her son has blonde hair.) And the last was "You might wanna slow down around this corner, there's a lot of deer out." Sure enough, I turned the corner and there's a doe in the middle of the roadway. EH**********“A friend of mine that I have known for 40 years told me a story of when he was a kid he lived in New York in a tenement house. His aunt lived downstairs and his family lived upstairs. One day he came home from school feeling really sick. His aunt said lay down on the couch, Jackie. He was laying there when he heard a noise from the kitchen and a young man walked out with a sandwich in his hand, looked straight at him with surprise and turned around and walked back into the kitchen. He freaked out and called his aunt and said, 'someone's in the house'. She looked and assured him they were alone and he was just delirious. Years later when he was 19, he was in his aunt's house making a sandwich and walked out to see a young boy on the couch. The moment he saw the boy, he knew it was him from another time. It spooked him so bad that he turned right around and walked back into the kitchen. Then gaining strength, he walked back to see everything was back to normal, no kid on the couch. Like I said, I've known this guy for 40 years, he's a businessman and a no nonsense kind of guy. I totally believe him. It's freaky to see all these other stories with the same twist!” - coco2mo**************************************************