'The Penguin' & 'Superman' Encounters

“My cousin and I had strange encounter when we were 9 years old. We were living in a rural place with deep fearsome forests. We often stole away when our relatives were working on the fields, to play in a nearby forest. That time we went deeper and deeper into it. We got scared and turned around wanting to go back. At that moment, we saw something hiding down behind a bush. To this day it gives me shivers. I can only describe the thing looking like Danny De Vito when he played 'The Penguin; in the Batman movie. We both stood still, started to cry, and stood there for half an hour without moving. Finally we heard the screams of our parents and started to run like crazy. That thing must have been there behind the bush all the time, cause we didn't see nor hear any movement. Of course, our parents didn't believe one single word. I still can't explain what it was.” Source: YT Comment, Charles Pukeowski**********“I believe a 100 percent that in abductions cases the aliens can put those visions in your mind so that the person will not be that scared. In my case I was at my aunt's house. I was around 5 to 7 years old and I was alone because my aunt was washing clothes. It was about 7 at night and I was playing with my toys and suddenly I was paralyzed and my body started to rise and I felt a buzzing sound and felt like bubbles under my body. I thought the mosquitoes wanted to take me to eat me. I was going to the window, then I saw a neon blue light and I blacked out. What I remember is that I was suddenly being turned the same way they took me and I could see 'Superman' and I told myself that he must have rescued me from the mosquitoes. So, many years had passed, and I am absolutely sure that it was an alien abduction and that they could read my mind. They knew I thought the mosquitoes wanted to take me so they put Superman there to calm me down. They probably knew I love Superman and they used that to deal with me easier. I would love to go under hypnosis to see everything that happened.” - Arqui Denis****************************************