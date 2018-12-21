Strange People...Strange Events

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. Arcane Radio offers informative and entertaining guests and commentary, either live or by podcast. Both survive solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

“I guess mine is more of a random encounter than a disappearance but probably about a little over a year ago I was driving with a friend to drop him off at his place. This happened in Vegas by the way. It was probably like around midnight. Anyways we were driving around 45mph when all of a sudden I see a car tailgating me, I wasn’t worried or anything cause nobody knows how to drive around here. After a minute or so it erratically overtakes me, but instead of speeding away it just matches my speed. My friend I both turn to see who it is and is this weird looking woman. Really extremely pale, big eyes, both hands at the wheel and staring directly and emotionless at the road. She was so pale it was almost ghostly. What I guess caught our attention was how expressionless and emotionless she was. She looked like in a trance. Her eyes were pierced focused on the road. Her windows weren’t tinted on her vehicle. She had dark hair, black clothing and had bunch of hanging things from her rear view mirror definitely out of place. It didn’t look like your usual car scent. It looked like idols/symbols. You could actually see her headliner ripped with the cloth hanging from everywhere. Car looked like some 80’s crown Vic. Car was black and in bad shape, interior was red worn out definitely looked eerie. Her driving was erratic at first which caught our attention. She slowly starts accelerating in the distance and her plates said “lucifer” which really freaked both of us. We reach a stop light and catch up that’s when I can see the rest of the details. The car was definitely in a bad shape it had old classic expired discontinued NV license plates. She had like this odd black dress almost robe like. Expressionless but her eyes were wide and focused like I mentioned. Throughout the 5 minutes of the encounter she never blinked, looked, moved out of place. Almost mannequin like, super creepy. My friend and I were just so weirded out. That it took us a few seconds to realize that someone next to us was trying to speak to us. Turns out we weren’t the only ones seeing this. There was another driver who rolled her windows and said in Spanish if were seeing the same thing! In the course of this while I was talking to the other driver my friend said she never looked at us, turned, blinked or anything else. Once the light turned green she sped off and we lost sight. We were so terrified, definitely a creepy experience.” - NPC 32497**********“Back in the early 80’s I was 4x4ing in the Franklin Mountains, northeast of El Paso TX...just west of me is White Sands and in El Paso is Ft Bliss/Biggs Airfield. I was going up and steep hill with one friend along, I looked over to my left side towards the mountain and saw what at first I thought was something like a large black plastic bag floating around or something someone might be flying remote control. I stopped on the side of the hill and turned off my truck because it was loud. We didn't hear anything or see anyone else around. We were just thinking WTF is that? We decided to try and get to the top of the hill so we'd be closer. We were only about 100 yards away from this UFO. As I went up the hill, it started to move up and down slightly. It was completely still when we first spotted it. I decided to stop again and this time we got out of the truck and were watching it just floating around. No sounds. No lights. No vapor fumes. No windows. No moving parts. Just a completely odd non-aerodynamic shape kinda like a potato about the size of a VW bug. We watched it for about five minutes and it started to move forward at that point we started yelling at it and jumping around waving. In a few seconds it took off towards the mountain peak and then skimmed the top in a straight line and went west. It was faster than anything we have that I've seen. Back then me and my friend would always head out and 4x4 but always took some guns to plink targets and take pictures of our trucks, unfortunately this time we didn't bring anything except for a few beers and a joint. Which we didn't consume first..hahaha. I saw what I saw and will never forget it What's odd is the government fenced off the area trails a few years later and they are out there looking for trespassers. I know because I got stopped by the military police in 1995 when I took two people out to the same spot to show and tell my story.” - gringochoppers**********“My friend owns a huge huge ranch, for 120 years his family has been farmers on that land. And there’s a lake on their land. Well the government has been stealing the water in the lake (I assume for the fires). They man tried fighting for them to stop or be paid, because that’s water for their entire cattle, goats, sheep. So he said might as well make the best of the situation and he decided it’s a perfect time to put a bridge across his lake. Beginning the process with the backhoe for the supporting post, they kept hitting things over and over, they finally look at what it is they thought just boulders. No it was 4,000 year old plaques of many aliens smoking around a fire out of pipes. There is an Aztec pyramid in the background and a flying saucer behind the pyramid. The border was made of mermaids and crocodiles. And the aliens looked like praising the pyramids or saucer. There was so many of them same thing style just different mediums. Rock, obsidian, gold, silver, turquoise... The man sold some of them for millions but everyday there was Men in Black at his property wanting more, wanting to talk to him on and on. He noticed his German Shepherd guard dogs kept dying - all 9 of them. His heart was broken he was fed up he put everything back and buried it all up again. He told them but they kept coming to his house. Someone broke in and stole everything. I have no doubt in my mind after seeing one of the plaques and many pictures myself, they're is aliens. One of the plaques was bought by one of the richest men in the world. Someone I believe to be definitely an Illuminati, and he does look like a lizard. I have no reason to lie I never believed in aliens until seeing what I saw. This happened a week ago and I still keep thinking about what I saw it’s burned into my memory aliens are real, mermaids were real. I don’t know why the government hides this information.” - Real Victoria****************************************