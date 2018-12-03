Sasquatch Makes Itself Known

Join me as I welcome author, cryptozoologist & ufologist Nick Redfern to Arcane Radio. Nick is a full-time author and journalist specializing in a wide range of unsolved mysteries, including Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, UFO sightings, government conspiracies, alien abductions and paranormal phenomena. Nick works on the lecture circuit, both in the UK and overseas, and has appeared in internationally syndicated shows discussing the UFO phenomenon. His most recent title is 'Top Secret Alien Abduction Files: What the Government Doesn't Want You to Know.' This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, December 7th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

Listen to our podcast at Arcane Radio on Podbean. You can also listen to the podcast at Arcane Radio on Stitcher - iOS, Android and the Webplayer. Please consider becoming an Arcane Radio patron. Thanks...Lon

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. Arcane Radio offers informative and entertaining guests and commentary, either live or by podcast. Both survive solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

“This story still creeps me out till this day. Back in May 1st of 2016 my bestfriend and I went hiking for my birthday on Mount Lassen, California. We hiked up the backside of the mountain which, most people hiked the front, so there weren't many people and good walking trails up there. So we hiked on a game trail. About 45 minutes and mid way up into the hike, my best friend said that it sounded like something was walking behind us off the trail, but I did not hear it myself. But I did have the feeling like something was watching us from about 20 minutes into the hike, but didn’t say anything until he brought that to my attention.We kept hiking up for another 10 minutes till we stopped for water. We both just had an overwhelming feeling like something was in the forest on the mountain with us. So we decided to turn around and make our way down. Right as we started walking, my friend had a rock hit his backpack which hit it hard. As well, we both were pretty freaked because we didn’t know where it came from. So we pick our pace up and go to the bottom as fast as we could, but right before we got to the bottom we heard a loud growl from some bushes 20 feet from us. I pulled my gun which was a 45 ACP 1911 and we slowly got away from that area.After that, at the bottom, when we were about 45 feet from the car, we kept hearing 2 different whistling sounds going back and forth from the tree line. That’s when I remembered, that is something that Sasquatches do, Itself Known as was the rock that hit my buddy. So we sat there for 20 minutes in the car watching the tree line to see if anything happened or if we would have a sighting, but nothing happened. We decided to leave and head home. But right as we start to drive away a nice sized rock hit the hood of my car which left a little dent and scratch.That’s my first interaction with a Sasquatch and hope to have another one. I’m not gonna go out looking like other people because that’s how you end up like a Missing 411 case or something strange happening to you. I’ll just let it happen naturally because that’s when people have the best sightings or encounters.” - Aubrey Sweatt**************************************************