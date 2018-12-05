Sasquatch-Like Alien Abducted Me

Join me as I welcome author, cryptozoologist & ufologist Nick Redfern to Arcane Radio. Nick is a full-time author and journalist specializing in a wide range of unsolved mysteries, including Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, UFO sightings, government conspiracies, alien abductions and paranormal phenomena. Nick works on the lecture circuit, both in the UK and overseas, and has appeared in internationally syndicated shows discussing the UFO phenomenon. His most recent title is 'Top Secret Alien Abduction Files: What the Government Doesn't Want You to Know.' This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, December 7th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

Listen to our podcast at Arcane Radio on Podbean. You can also listen to the podcast at Arcane Radio on Stitcher - iOS, Android and the Webplayer. Please consider becoming an Arcane Radio patron. Thanks...Lon

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. Arcane Radio offers informative and entertaining guests and commentary, either live or by podcast. Both survive solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

At the age of 6, experiences which I have now come to suspect as being abduction experiences, occurred with terrifying frequency. For many decades I was convinced that they were nothing more than a recurring nightmare, but now I am not so sure.The experience begins after I am put to bed, in spite of my protests that leaving me alone in my bedroom would result in harm to me by unknown entities. Shortly after being put to bed, the red eyes would appear right outside of my bedroom window. They seemed to hang there, though I was never once able to make out any physical body which housed these terrifying eyes. Though I have memories of these eyes communicating with me, in spite of their lack of a mouth. Sometimes, they would be reassuring, and other times they were terrifying in their cold, calculatedness. I would always fight the desire to sleep, because I somehow knew that the eyes were waiting for me to fall asleep before they would be able to interfere with me. I was never once able to avoid falling asleep, though I tried valiantly.Inevitably, my eyelids would begin to droop, and before long, I was being carried in the arms of a Sasquatch-like being, whose arms and legs were covered in thick, black fur. I do not recall being able to discern any facial features of the creature as every time I tried to make eye contact, it was if my mind blurred out the terrifying face, I should have been able to see. I also do not remember there being any foul stench, as normally associated with Sasquatch. I would then be carried out of my bedroom, and down the stairs to the landing at the main floor where the kitchen, the living room, and the hallway which leads to the front door, meet.Once there I am frantically looking around as I am screaming in terror for someone, anyone to save me, though I distinctly remember not being able to get away from the beast, no matter how I tried. I was able however, to gain a fairly good peripheral view of my surroundings. I noted that the entire family is seated in the living room, in the middle of the night, and in various stages of undress, and they seemed to be playing cards. Which has led me to believe that they were engaged in a game of strip poker.Every member of that staunchly catholic, and severely sexually repressed family was seated there half naked or more, and fully engaged in a game of cards, from my grandmother, right to my 6-year-old sister. All were slowly stripping down, garment by garment. All were oblivious to what was happening to me, as they focused intently on their card game. I screamed and screamed, but no one gave even the slightest indication that they could even hear me, much less respond. then the beast turned right to exit the front door.This is where it varies on occasion. sometimes it ends abruptly with the opening of the screen door, and others it ended with me being handed off to something I could not see which carried me up the ladder into some sort of craft, which I also could not see. It felt as though my body was being fully supported at all pressure points by an unseen force. Later on, as these experiences continued, I remember being whisked into a blindingly white room onto a bed. I do not remember the facial features of the beings in that room with me, as I was never able to see any faces clearly. It was like they were always blurred out. I could see every other detail perfectly, but never their faces. I remember them taking something out of my head, through my right nostril. They only did this once that I recall.I remember waking up the next morning with an unexplained nosebleed. Nosebleeds are not something I have ever had, before, nor since. -**************************************************