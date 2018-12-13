Red Eyes in the Desert

Somewhere near Presidio, Texas, USA. Jack in Texas called in to tell of a strange experience a co-worker had:
“Back in 1979, we owned a ranch that was about 70 or 80 miles away from Abilene. I was living on the ranch at that time. We had a documented worker who was in a very remote area in Mexico. He was very much out in the middle of nowhere to start with, no transportation so he had to walk 30 miles to get close to Presidio and we could go pick him up at the border. Presidio being not too far away from the Marfa Lights, but this area he was walking through was very much desert terrain and I remember, it was in December, around the holiday time, the weather was not cold. It was kind of hot. He was having to walk. He walked at night because it was so hot during the day and he was telling me this story.
We were building a fence and we were just talking and everything and he was telling me about, well, I asked him about Chupacabra and he's talking and he said, 'One time,' he was telling me in Spanish, 'One time, I was walking,' and he said, 'a strange person came, appeared out of nowhere.' and he said, 'there was a little bit of moonlight, he could see where he was going.' He was trying his best to describe this guy, he said, talking about his... I said, 'What did he wear?' And he was trying to tell me what the guy had on. He said, 'I couldn't see his face. He had something over his head.' I said, 'Was it a sombrero?' He said, 'No.' It turned out, he described, it was a hoodie. But that was, gosh, that was a long time ago. Hoodies were still popular, but, he was telling me about this person, he was hard to understand, he was telling me in Spanish, and he asked him, he told him in Spanish, 'Is it time for your food?' And he said, 'I thought that was weird because, you know, when somebody wanted food they'd say, Can I have some of your food or something like that? And I kind of related to what you were talking about awhile ago (David Weatherly, the guest, earlier in the show, described a BEK account in which a black eyed kid asked a man if it was 'food time').
He was religious man, he was very very scared. He started crying. And he was telling me about this, and he was describing this person and he said, 'It's time for your food?' and Miguel just kind of, he didn't know what to do. Then he said his eyes turned to red. You gotta remember, this was 2 or 3 in the morning and nobody was around for 15 or 20 miles, so. No towns or anything close. And Miguel said he was so scared, he dropped to his knees when this person, or whatever it was, had red eyes, all he could see was the red eyes and he started praying and he kept praying and praying and he was crying and everything. He was crying when he was telling this story. I said, 'Miguel, it's okay' and he said he needed to talk about it. He had held it in for a long time. And he prayed, prayed, prayed, he said it seemed like for 15 minutes and when he looked up, the guy, the person, was gone. And I told him myself, 'That's a strange deal.'”
Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis – November 20, 2018
