Red-Eyed Harbinger of Death?

Join me as I welcome exorcist, spiritual deliverance minister and author Bill Bean to Arcane Radio. Bill has performed hundreds of exorcisms / spiritual deliverances worldwide...addressing anything from curses, blocks, attachments, obsession, oppression to possession by demonic spirits. He’s also a life coach, providing guidance and advice on how to be strong in mind, body and spirit. With great sensitivity and understanding, Bill helps his clients to find solutions to a wide array of life challenges. He works with each client to help them build on their strengths to identify and achieve life goals. His most recent book is titled 'Stranger Than Fiction: True Supernatural Encounters of a Spiritual Warrior.' Bill's website can be found at www.billjbean.com. This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, January 4th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. Arcane Radio offers informative and entertaining guests and commentary, either live or by podcast. Both survive solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

“It was June of 1992, I was 12 years old. My brother and I had shared a room together and I was just trying to get to sleep. I look over to the moonlight coming in through the window, I see a dark figure. It's kind of like a shadow but I could make out bright red eyes. I was at the point where I was so scared, I couldn't scream. It made its way across the room and it bent over my brother. Now I had known my brother had a rough time. He was gay and he had a tough time coming out about it so I don't know if this thing that I saw was like a subconscious thing that he was trying to... I knew that he was in trouble, more than an actual experience but the very next day he tried committing suicide. Yeah, I... Still to this day, my rational mind, I try to think that maybe it was my own mind trying to tell me that he needed help, you know. The fact that there is something else out there, tells me that maybe that was a harbinger of death.In the years since, I have had no other encounters like that. It was just that particular night and, you know, the next day, probably one of the darkest times in our family had was the next day. He had no idea. When my mother passed away five years ago, I finally told him about it and he was kind of freaked out, to say the least. He was like, 'Why didn't you tell me?' I was like, 'Who's gonna believe a 12 year old?'”**********“Get this. Only a month ago I was outside with my cat, waiting for him to do his business (he's house broke.) It's dark, and secluded in woods where I live. I was getting impatient and said, 'Cat, like, come on!' When about 4 meters away, I heard something TRY to mock me and say 'cat.' This mock sounded deep and that of someone who can't talk plainly because of a hearing impediment. 'Cat' sounded more like 'gat.' I turned to grab my cat when I heard this low guttural growl that you all mentioned. I flew inside with my cat and told my husband. Not too much impresses him to rip him away from a ballgame, but this had him on his feet!” - B. Strickland**************************************************