Recently Reported 'Close Encounters'

There as been an influx of close encounters reported lately. Here are a few:
Woke to Strange Marks
Boise, Idaho - 2018-11-07: Fell asleep around 11:30pm in my recliner watching TV. I woke up at 1:30am to move to the bedroom and upon relieving myself in the bathroom noticed these scratches. They are very orderly, evenly spaced and run from my arm down to my hip. While they look and feel like scratches, with some of the dots being deep enough to form scabs, the bottom along the hip has perpendicular marks. There is nothing in my house that could have caused this by accidentally running into it. They could be burn marks as well. It’s hard to tell. My wife has no idea what this could be and we are both very baffled by what could have caused this.
Now 3 days after the incident the wounds are very likely burn marks as the marks have not faded. I have also spent quite a bit of effort looking over my entire property for any grill or grate that could have made this but have not been able to find anything that would match the pattern. - MUFON
Chased by 2 Beings
Buckie (UK/Scotland) - 11/26/2018 02:00: I was walking home during my night walk with my dog. I heard a commotion in the tree line and what I saw was 2 things arguing in the clearing. They were about 3 to 4 feet tall. At first I thought it was children but not at this time in the woods. They saw me and then they shown a really bright light towards me. I ran, then I heard them. I never believed in UFOs. - NUFORC
Experiences Driving Me Crazy!
Indiana - 2018-11-26: The thing about getting abducted is your made to forget! I've been abducted a few times and my mental state will never be the same again. Even though they make you forget about it, a part in your brain still remembers and I have the worst nightmares that you can think off. I hear super high pitched ringing in my ears all the time. I wasn't scared of much, but know the slightest 'bam' makes me jump.
The last time I was abducted was this last Thanksgiving. My family, some of my cousins and I go up to my grandparent's house in Indiana for Thanksgiving. My grandparents live in the country, in the middle of nowhere by the Wabash River in Indiana and one night one of my cousins and I go for a walk to look at the stars. We see like 3 small stars. like balls of light through the tree across the river on the other side and we don't find out until later that there's nothing but woods over there. No houses or anything. The lights are flashing white and red and they're moving in like a circle. So I know it wasn't a plane or anything and the lights were like eye level with us. We go inside and all of a sudden a super bright light comes in from all of the windows in the house, but somehow it seems to be coming from the sky. After that I don't remember much of what happened after that, except this one memory that I have of people screaming in the dark, but it's not dark and me not knowing were I am.
The next morning I woke up only in my underwear and I always sleep with a shirt on, and I had 3 marks on my left shoulder/arm that I don't have a pic of and another mark on the exact opposite side of my heart on my chest. The mark is like 3 centimeters tall and 4 wide and it's almost like a red circle. Right after we left, my grandpa had this huge purple/green/yellow bruise on his arm. He went to the doctor and no one knows were it came from. If someone is reading this I just want to say thank you for taking your time reading this story. I just feel like everyone thinks I'm crazy, but I just can't stop thinking about this and its driving me crazy! MUFON
I've Made Contact
Tatamagouche, NS, Canada - 2018-12-10 - 03:00: Was out in the garage, playing a game, smoking some cigarettes just doing my thing. The truth is I just felt off. Had to get some air. I was standing there when I noticed this light getting closer. Fast. But it was far and I just looked at my phone and looked back and it wasn’t more than a mile out. Sitting there. In seconds, without making a noise, it showed up. Landed.
At this point I felt like I was dreaming. I was thinking things like words that I didn’t understand. But then it starts to come together in weird radio, song, tv, voices. Like little sections of them in my head making sentences. But I was so confused at what I was seeing I never picture this was real. And then, one came out. Followed by a second slightly taller one, and they motioned for me to come here with their minds, is the only way to explain it. As I got closer, my knees and elbows started to get weak and stiff. And I blacked out. Woke up on the lawn. I don’t know what to do. Who should I tell. No one is going to believe me. I live in a small country town. This can’t be. - MUFON
Little Green Aliens
Quebec, Canada - 2018-11-23 - 04:15: At the moment I was sleeping and felt like I woke up and saw green little aliens (as witnessed by the media) however they looked friendly and were not there to harm me but study me and make me more intelligent. Their research of study was about electromagnetic colors' cause & effect on human brain & emotion. One of the aliens put a type of satellite looking crown on the head meanwhile others aliens were collecting notes and with his digital fingers was pushing every button of each color spectrum on it and saw the color red (bright light like a radar) was best match as to fit a profile of a joyous state in my emotional brain. He took off with his crew in satellite.
As soon as I woke up I felt smarter and the evidence is some work online. I can do a more rapid research and I have more interest and understanding in the sciences like in stem cells.
I do not know if I have been abducted or invaded. I felt I was in my room but my room looked exactly like a surgical room of the hospital unit and in an alien movie. I research forums where people write about their experiences of extraterrestrials and now I know why there are so many movies out there and why they are so popular.
I have seen some green monitor outside my house in the sky; like reporting on the news. I have seen an alien in my dream before in human form as a college librarian, assembling the papers of my research. - MUFON
NOTE: I don't know if this is related to David Eckhart and my other current experiencer case in any way, but there has been a noticeable increase of close encounter reports at the reporting agencies recently. Lon
