Personal UFO Related Accounts

“I had a strange experience when I was 17 in Arizona. My sister seen it also. It was a blue blue beam that left a base ball size dot on ground. It would not come near me but chased my sister. I stayed between her and it. I am very sure it moved to circumvent me and get to her. It was stormy and I could see the beam was vertical. It stopped after about a couple of minutes. When we told about it I was told Vandenberg tested missiles all the time and then exploded them in upper atmosphere. And caused strange light phenomena. I have always wondered about it. No clue but the way it chased my sister it had intent. I do not believe the explanation given. But no clue what it was.” - 7curiogeo**********“I saw the black triangles once, back in the 90s, Clarksville Indiana. There were three of them flying together. They had no sound, no lights, and each took up about the space of a full moon--couldn't tell how high they were. They were kind of a metallic dark gray. It spooked my girlfriend out so much that she took off running for the car. If I had to guess, I'd say it was more like secret technology than aliens. Either way, I've 100% confirmed to myself that at the very least, there are indeed secrets out there (the triangles did nothing fancy, just kept a slow heading).” - Shane Riddian**********“I saw a UFO in 1959 and ran to get my father to see it. He told me I was crazy. So, I ran and got our neighbor and she saw it also. That is something you never forget. I assume it was over the US Airbase in Duluth, Minnesota. That is the direction I was looking. Also in 1956, my brother came home with some shiny material from one of the iron ore mine dumps. Mom called the local paper to tell them about it and they claimed it was a piece of a weather balloon and would send someone to pick it up. To our surprise it was a high up military man that came to get it. What was mystifying was the fact that it could not be cut. So, you tell me, what was it?” - Sandra McManus**********“About thirty years ago I was in the backyard. I smoked at the time. I heard the police helicopter and moved to where I could see it. I thought at first there was two helicopters. I don’t smoke wacky backy and I hadn’t had a drink. The copter was hovering and obviously looking at this object. The object looked like a railway carriage and was rotating in the air. The copter moved backwards and to the side out of its path. My wife was in the back living room and I waved and shouted for her to come out. The carriage had now become a disc it had moved further to my left and pointed to where it was originally the wife looked at me puzzled I was red faced. We were about to go in when it appeared right above us it was massive. An arm rotated around like the minute hand on a clock but anti clockwise. With each rotation it changed colour red green and white but pastel colours. The wife and me were shocked we couldn’t move. Just then we heard the police helicopter approaching. The UFO began to become invisible. It broke up into pixels. By the time the copter raced overhead, the UFO had disappeared. My wife didn’t believe in anything like that she does now and avidly reads anything on them and scans YouTube on the subject. Totally amazing and will live with us forever.” - bilo10**************************************************