MILABs, Reptilians and Weaponized Stem Cells

I recently received another report from experiencer Matt R.:
Recently, I was asked to be a guest on the "Unbelievers Podcast" - Episode 4. This was a good opportunity for me to discuss some of my latest reptilian abduction experiences. And, an extremely disturbing MILAB. https://www.spreaker.com/user/theunbelieverspodcast/unbelievers-podcast-episode-4-complete-m
Although it happened a year ago, this is the first time I've publicly discussed it. I was worried there would be some negative repercussions or retaliation from the black operations involved with this. Especially, because this project I was a part of was in critical and vulnerable early innings. I do believe it has reached a point of no return, now.
So, here is an excerpt of a private email I sent Lon about it, many months ago. I am purposely leaving out intel I have privately shared with Lon, regarding strategy and deployment of these modified special forces. Revealing that would likely earn me some kind of violent retaliation. Not death, because I am first and foremost an asset on the Reptilian's books. But, something unpleasant.
I am only including details about the procedure done on me. Specifically, because it had some very disruptive side effects. I don't feel they're doing a good enough job using discretion in using this procedure on subjects, without really informing them of how bad this can get. Or, at least, giving them an option to avoid it. As we've seen this in the ridiculous health supplement industry circus, and with things like HGH, stem cells, and artificial testosterone. There's always some kind of drawback to performance enhancements.
Here are the email excerpts, slightly annotated:
"I had an extremely jarring MILAB type abduction experience, in late January of 2018. I awoke in what appeared to be a hospital examination room. The architecture of the floor, walls, ceiling etc. all appeared to be like a normal earth hospital examination room. The lighting was very excessive, and was focused on myself. I strongly got the impression this was in an underground base, but not very deep. I was strapped to a table at roughly a 45 degree incline. There were at least 4 other people in the room, 3 of them were human. One appeared to be a small Grey alien. A large brown Reptilian stood almost just out of view in the hallway, before stepping in, and then back out. There was an adjustable light, which was focused directly on me, and made it very hard to make out anyone's features.
I immediately looked down at my right arm, and noticed the bicep was cut open, down the middle. I felt no pain, and suddenly found myself suppressing an urge to laugh. Whatever type of anesthesia they were using on me was making me extremely giddy. There was a tray nearby, with what looked like thin rectangular sheets of greenish-yellow gel. Try to imagine if those dissolvable breath strips, if they were about the size of a 3x5 inch standard mail envelope.
The purpose of these, as I was given telepathically, was to be slid over some of my major muscle groups. They would act like transdermal patches, to deliver a payload, and then dissolve. Except, directly on top of muscle, instead of the skin. Their payload is stem cells. Muscle cells cloned from a Reptilian donor.
I was one of the very first guinea pigs for this, although the eventual aim is to make this procedure mandatory for special forces. They first wanted to see if Reptilian abductees can handle the graft process, before they move onto humans who do not have a greater than average amount of Reptilian DNA. Reptilian abductees tend to be from bloodlines with a higher than average amount of Reptilian DNA, which is also further activated in abductions. So, I do expect there are several other Eeptilian abductees who've had this done, around the same time as myself. The human military component of this MILAB alien collaboration did not want to even risk trying regular humans, if high Reptilian DNA humans like me have a bad reaction.
I have had two notable effects, since. One is a general numbness in my major muscle groups. It feels like having a thin t-shirt under your skin. That was the main goal -to enable muscles to have a greater pain threshold, which is something reps bred and engineered into themselves a long time ago. My ability to recover from workouts is very enhanced. That is, I am almost completely without soreness. Beyond this, we transplant recipients also feel less pain if these muscles are wounded. Which of course, means soldiers who are more difficult to incapacitate, through pain.
What's really shocking is, I found out the military has been doing muscle transplant experiments in public, which are extremely similar to what I experienced.
"Quilt" of sheets of the cells from connective tissue of a pig's bladder. The process causes the body to regenerate stem cells at the injury site “ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/patients-regrow-muscles-with-pig-bladder-tissue/
They're grafting rectangular sheets of pig bladder directly to damaged muscles, in injured military vets. The sheets they're using are almost the exact same physical dimensions of the ones in my experience. Within days, most are stronger and more flexible, in the grafted areas. Even more recently, scientists have admitted these engineered "cellular matrix" sheets can enhance uninjured muscles, with non human cells: "Daily Mail: Could implanting pig tissue in people create SUPERHUMANS? Trial shows muscles are nearly 40% stronger after animal transplant" https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-3706684/amp/Could-implanting-pig-tissue-people-create-SUPERHUMANS-Trial-shows-muscles-nearly-40-stronger-animal-transplant.html
When I had my abduction, I had NO idea muscle tissue transplants were possible. I had never heard of such a thing. I only found this after weeks of Googling "muscle transplants", after seeing it done in my abduction. Its possibility did not exist anywhere in my subconscious, to be a source of a vivid dream.
And, I can tell you, the 3 minutes or so I was awake during the procedure felt extremely vivid. It's the clearest abduction experience I've had, since that mass abduction in 2005 (where we helped Reptilians train in crowd control, in a mall, in the middle of the night). Whatever anesthesia they used on me was different than anything I've ever felt. I was giddy, but too lucid and alert to be under any kind of barbiturate. I've never taken ecstasy, but the experience matched what I've read of it.
I was shocked to see there were no incision marks, in the morning. Although, I then recalled that was a major stipulation of the procedure, and one of the reasons a skilled grey alien was present. They did not want to have abductees just covered in surgical incisions, all reporting this immediately after. They took great care to heal them, using a laser surgery procedure that was described to me as sealing up the cells in the incision "like a zipper". That is, a very fresh incision wound can have the broken cells on its edges appear to be healed perfectly. This would not work on a wide wound, or old scar. It's why abductees often have "scoop marks", but not long surgical incisions. The scoop marks are from biopsy points, where too many cells have been removed to "zipper" up the remaining cells around the injury. It only works on very sharply cut incisions.
I did strongly get the impression that they wanted to start doing this procedure to high level Special Forces (Delta) . Then, ALL Special Forces units, such as SEALS. That would be the plan, if it didn't have some horrifying side effects with test subjects like myself. And, there has not been. With one exception.
The primary negative side effect was maintenance insomnia. Waking up nearly every 30 minutes, for a few seconds, for many months. Not fun. After doing some research, I found that reptiles have faster and more frequent sleep cycles than humans.
Likely, because they need to briefly wake throughout a night, and make sure they're not in danger. They can't risk being in a deep unaware sleep for too long. Most mammals often nest together, or in a safer position, where they can stay asleep for hours. Basically, the Reptilian cells were waking the rest of my nervous system up. And, it took many months for my brain to condition them to try and stay dormant. It's still not completely fixed. This is yet another detail that was nowhere in my subconscious or memory, to influence my imagination. As described in this article, Humans go through 4 or 5 sleep cycles in one night. Bearded Dragons cycle through 350 in a night! https://www.aaas.org/news/science-reptiles-share-sleep-patterns-mammals-and-birds. These transplanted muscle cells are accustomed to a completely different nervous system cycle sleep pattern . Its like jamming the latest apple macbook processor into your 5-year-old HP windows laptop, and expecting it to just blend together smoothly.
I do know that implantation procedure boosted my psychic abilities. That was absolutely not a goal of the human military participants in this experiment.
They only seek to boost muscle quality in Special Forces. I was only a lab rat, to see if I wouldnt have some awful side effect, before they risk using it on actual Special Forces.
The psychic boost effect is the sole reason the Reptilians agreed to let me be worked on. I did express interest to the Reptilians in boosting my psychic abilities (As discussed, in my last article, here: https://www.phantomsandmonsters.com/2018/06/two-reptilian-abductions-in-48-hours.html).
That opened me up, in terms of permission, for this to happen. I distinctly recall a Reptilian telling me I could use these implanted cells "not as intended" (To boost my psychic ability), even though this black operations human military group considers the cells to be their property. The military does NOT want to boost abductee psychic ability, because its already dangerously high. Especially, on someone like me, who is not on their payroll. That makes grabbing me in any future MILABS much more difficult, because I can feel when one is close. This was a situation where the military thought they were taking advantage of shared alien technology, without realizing they were not fully in control. You can't just get the superior pain resistance of Reptilian muscle cells, without bringing in other Reptilian aspects with that transplant. Especially, at an energetic level.
Of course, we keep hearing about mechanical exoskeletons, as the next development for enhanced soldiers. The problem is, anything mechanical and electronic can be hacked. Or, malfunction. And, anything electronic, even if shielded, is vulnerable to a strong enough directed EMP weapon. I've never seen a warrior class Reptilian wearing anything like one. And, I'm not aware of anyone else who has, either. If it was such a good idea for an advanced army, they'd all be using them.
They definitely have uses for the disabled. But, too many drawbacks. Much like the old scifi pipe dream of jetpacks. If you really want to enhance soldiers, you're going to need to go the same biological routes they once used to breed certain dogs and horses for war. Or, alter existing ones. Our military has quite a history of trying random ideas until something works. https://www.npr.org/2015/09/05/437555125/veterans-used-in-secret-experiments-sue-military-for-answers
Finally, I cannot personally vouch for testimony of Corey Goode or David Wilcock. However, I can corroborate much of what Emery Smith has testified to, in interviews with them. He did say he once saw a very large Reptilian being led around the labs, for a tour. I strongly believe that was a donor, looking at some of the tissues cloned from him, for eventual stem cell type transplant into super soldier test subjects. He may have even been the exact same one who ducked in to say hello, during the procedure I woke up in. https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/weird-news/698574/Emery-Smith-aliens-ET-UFOs-space-US-military
As always, I can be contacted on Twitter, at the name “panamaorange”. Or by email, through circlepanama@gmail.com. I do tend to respond faster, via Twitter. That's a backup email, checked once or twice a month. - Matt R.
NOTE: I do not endorse or impugn any of the narrative posted by the author. It has been presented solely as the opinion of the author, without any input by myself (unless I was quoted). The narrative has been published, as received, without any edits. I will state that I believe that there are other humanoid beings living among us, either alien species or entities bio-engineered from terrestrial lifeforms. Beyond my statement you are left to your own conclusions...Lon
